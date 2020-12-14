Jim Phillips selected as next ACC commissioner

The Daily Orange is a nonprofit newsroom that receives no funding from Syracuse University. Consider donating today to support our mission.

James Phillips will serve as the Atlantic Coast Conference’s next commissioner, the conference announced Monday.

Current ACC commissioner John Swofford, who has held the position for 25 years, announced his retirement earlier this year. Following his announcement, the ACC board of directors — led by Syracuse University Chancellor Kent Syverud — conducted an extensive search for Swofford’s successor.

“Jim is one of the most talented athletic administrators in the country and uniquely qualified to successfully and seamlessly take over the helm of the ACC,” Syverud said in the release. “The ACC is fortunate to have someone of Jim’s caliber and integrity lead the conference at this pivotal moment in intercollegiate athletics.”

Phillips, who’s served as Northwestern’s Athletic Director since 2008, will fulfill the position of commissioner starting in February 2021. He’s also been Northwestern’s Combe Family Vice President for Athletics & Recreation since 2012.

Phillips brings three decades of experience to the role after working in athletics at Arizona State, University of Tennessee, Notre Dame and Northern Illinois University prior to arriving at Northwestern.





Nine of the Wildcats’ 15 bowl appearances, as well as Northwestern football’s two Big Ten West division titles in the past three seasons, have been under Phillips guidance. Phillips announced a senior leadership position within the athletics department this year that’s dedicated to supporting underrepresented communities within college athletics.

Phillips was elected as the inaugural chair of the NCAA Division I Council in 2015, becoming the first sitting athletic director on the NCAA Board of Directors.