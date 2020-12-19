How Alan Griffin’s chasedown block against Buffalo ‘saved the game’

The Daily Orange is a nonprofit newsroom that receives no funding from Syracuse University. Consider donating today to support our mission.

As Marek Dolezaj slipped while driving to the hoop, Syracuse’s chances of beating Buffalo slipped away with him. SU had come all the way back from 16 points down to tie the game late, but Buffalo blew up Syracuse’s set play and headed the other way to end it.

Until Alan Griffin saw Buffalo’s three-on-two break develop. He started jetting back on defense just feet away from where Dolezaj lost an edge. UB’s advance pass barely reached over a retreating Buddy Boeheim’s head, but Buddy provided just enough resistance to slow down a streaking Jayvon Graves and give Griffin an extra beat to track back. As Graves elevated for the game-winning layup, Griffin rose higher and pinned his shot so hard off the backboard it ricocheted 25 feet out to the 3-point line.

“Alan’s block is one of the best plays I’ve ever seen in here,” SU head coach Jim Boeheim said postgame. “That was an incredible play. Saved the game.”

In the past 45 years, Boeheim has seen countless plays, from the mundane to unforgettable. There have been legendary Big East rivalries, conference tournament runs and NCAA championship games — notably, another block that won one. To put a play from a Dec. 19 nonconference game in such high regard speaks to how incredible it was.

The rejection sent the game into overtime, where Griffin continued his clutch play — scoring nine points, grabbing three rebounds and snatching a steal. Along with Quincy Guerrier’s heroics, Dolezaj’s savvy on both ends and Kadary Richmond’s energy, Griffin helped the Orange (6-1, 1-0 Atlantic Coast) complete a 16-point comeback over Buffalo (3-3 Mid-American). Twenty of Griffin’s 24 points came in the second half and overtime. So did seven of his 10 rebounds and two of his three blocks, including the one that won Boeheim’s highest praise.

“That’s a great compliment,” Griffin said after learning of Boeheim’s comment. “To hear that from a legendary coach, that’s pretty cool to hear.”

Griffin has flashed the athleticism he put to the test with his game-saving rejection, soaring in for offensive rebounds and skying for alley-oop dunks. But he’s also occasionally drifted in and out of games this year. Against Northeastern on Wednesday, an afternoon in which Griffin went scoreless, Boeheim said the Illinois transfer “stood and watched the whole game.”

The wing started Saturday’s contest similarly. Boeheim fears Griffin worries about his shot, so when it isn’t falling that can negatively affect his game otherwise. The 6-foot-5 forward went 0-for-3 from deep in the first 20 minutes as SU fell behind 48-37.





“First half he did the same stuff he’s been doing: standing, watching,” Boeheim said. “Second half he got into the lane, he went to get on the boards, he made a couple plays, he made a couple defensive plays. When he’s going to the boards, he’s a different player.”

In the second half, something clicked, both with Griffin and Syracuse. A full-court press jolted some energy into the Orange and helped chip into Buffalo’s lead after the Bulls extended it to 16. As SU struggled again from the outside — making just three of 19 3-point attempts — it relentlessly attacked the rim, earning 42 foul shots.

Richmond, in for starting guard Joe Girard III, wreaked havoc on defense and drove to the rim with ease. SU clawed all the way back and finally took the lead with 1:16 left in the game when he found Guerrier underneath for a bucket.

In the final four minutes, the score was tied on four separate occasions, including at 87-87 with 14 seconds left. Boeheim drew up a play for Dolezaj, who played a brilliant all-around game (19 points, 8 rebounds, 4 blocks) while battling foul trouble. But his drive from the left wing got cut off, and he lost his footing.

Then came the block. Griffin wasn’t standing and watching for that.

His dad Adrian said in a text message the play reminded him of LeBron James’ iconic swat in the 2016 NBA Finals that led the Cleveland Cavaliers to their first-ever title. The stakes on Saturday weren’t quite that level, and ESPN’s Mike Breen wasn’t in the announcer’s booth, but it was “Blocked By Griffin!”

In overtime, Griffin personally outscored the Bulls. One of his scores came on a Buddy miss as he came flying into the paint to tip it in. Richmond found Guerrier again, this time for a corner 3. Griffin grinned as he sunk two free throws to bury Buffalo for good.

None of it would’ve been possible without Griffin’s chasedown.

“AG just came out of nowhere,” Buddy said. “I’ve never seen a block like that before and it was just crazy. He just flew. His head was probably at the rim, so to make a play like that was unbelievable and we expect him to do that.”