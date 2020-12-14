‘Happiest Season’ is a great holiday coming out story that’s far from perfect

The Daily Orange is a nonprofit newsroom that receives no funding from Syracuse University. Consider donating today to support our mission.

The holidays can be a joyous time, but they can also quickly spiral into a melting pot of struggles. “Happiest Season” is a romantic comedy that addresses these issues, with the difficulties of coming out as gay to one’s family added on top.

Clea DuVall, director of “Happiest Season,” tells the story of Harper (Mackenzie Davis), a journalist who decides to come out to her loving but intense family during their Christmas reunion. The cliché holiday love story is also filled with humor and complications regarding the family’s efforts to maintain their so-called perfect social status and flawless holiday season.

Harper is bringing home her girlfriend Abby (Kristen Stewart) for Christmas so they can enjoy a traditional holiday season together. However, Harper hasn’t come out to her family because she feels tremendous pressure to fit a certain mold around her parents, one of whom is running for mayor.

“Happiest Season” is a very funny film that features top-tier performances from the entire cast, with every star, extra and supporting character selling their moment on the screen. That comes from, in part, the screenplay written by DuVall and Mary Holland, who also co-stars as Harper’s younger sister.

Each sibling experiences their own challenges and pressures in the film. Harper is the favorite child and feels that she needs to be perfect or she will let her family down. Alison Brie, as the eldest sister, Sloane, tries to maintain a flawless family life and exterior calmness to prove her worth to her family. Holland, as the youngest sister, Jane, tries to fit into the family that has excluded her for being an eccentric artist. And, for what it’s worth, her artwork and writing are fantastic.

The tension in the film stems from the parents, who are also under pressure to maintain their status. Mary Steenburgen is fantastic as Tipper, Harper’s mom, who is elitist to the point of criticizing Abby for taking out-of-focus family pictures.

All of this weighs heavily on Abby. Not only is Christmas difficult for her because of the loss of her parents, but she is practically isolated because she and Harper can’t be themselves in front of Harper’s family. “Happiest Season” gives both sides fair weight in the issue. Although Abby has a little more of a reason to be upset, Harper’s fears are justified.

The melding of Harper’s past and present come together in the form of her first girlfriend, Riley, played by Aubrey Plaza. She’s a family friend of Harper’s and is present to comfort both Abby and Harper separately. Plaza, as usual, is fantastic in an understated performance, both giving awkward laughs with a calming understanding of the situations.

The most prominent issue with the film is the ending, which is hard to get into without spoiling. Put frankly, “Happiest Season” ends too neatly, and the family should have shown a little more of a gradual change in perspective rather than the more sudden shift portrayed in the film.

With that being said, it is great to see LGBTQ representation on screen. Coming out narratives are nothing new, but “Happiest Season” makes every effort to explain why the process is still difficult, even in a more open society.

On top of that, the film uses its holiday setting perfectly through scenes of Christmas parties, ice skating and gift-buying. The soundtrack also features a mix of newer Christmas songs and new takes on classics that help set the mood.

“Happiest Season” is a delightful holiday romantic comedy. The cast is phenomenal (did I mention Dan Levy is in the film, too?), and it takes time to examine the intricacies of coming out and dealing with family at the holidays. The film is far from perfect, but “Happiest Season” is a fun flick to watch to get into the holiday spirit.