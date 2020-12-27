The Daily Orange is a nonprofit newsroom that receives no funding from Syracuse University. Consider donating today to support our mission.

In a year when it was difficult and even dangerous to step outside of our homes, photographs became an essential way to experience the world around us. Our photographers were eyes for the Syracuse community, documenting protests, the coronavirus pandemic and everything in between.

The Daily Orange’s Photo section has chosen the best and most influential photos of the year. Here are our picks:

See our other section's lists