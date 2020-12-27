Top Stories
Syracuse women's basketball on pause after program's 1st reported positive COVID-19 test
Syracuse women's basketball is now on pause after the first reported positive COVID-19 test within the program. Read more »
COVID-19 testing to be required every 7 days for students in spring semester
SU will expand its contact tracing team from 30 to 50 workers and test results will be ready within 24 and 36 hours. Read more »
Syracuse-UNC becomes 3rd straight game postponed amid program pause
Syracuse's game against UNC scheduled for Jan. 2 has been postponed due to the Orange's program pause. Read more »