Former SU student arrested for alleged sexual assault of 2 students

Former Syracuse University student Jacob Cohen was arrested Friday for the alleged sexual assault of two SU students.

Syracuse University’s Department of Public Safety on Aug. 29 responded to an assault complaint from Cohen, who was a freshman at SU. DPS found Cohen was involved in a physical confrontation that may have started when a student learned Cohen had allegedly sexually assaulted two SU students.

The Syracuse Police Department Abused Person’s Unit, DPS and the Onondaga County District Attorney’s Office have determined Cohen is a suspect in the sexual assault of the two students. The group conducted a joint investigation of the assault immediately following notification from DPS, interviewing several people and analyzing physical evidence.

An SPD spokesperson confirmed to The Daily Orange in September that an SU student was under investigation for alleged sexual assault in Brewster Hall.

Members of the United States Marshals Southern Ohio Fugitive Apprehension Strike Team arrested Cohen at his home in Ohio on Friday. Cohen, who is no longer a student at SU, will be extradited to Syracuse and faces charges of rape in the first degree, burglary in the second degree, attempted sexual abuse in the first degree and forcible touching.

SPD is requesting that anyone with information about the investigation contact the department’s Abused Person’s Unit.