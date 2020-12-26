Editor's Picks

The Daily Orange is a nonprofit newsroom that receives no funding from Syracuse University. Consider donating today to support our mission.

After a year filled with controversial and challenging events, Syracuse University and greater Syracuse community members shared their unique perspectives on many of them in The Daily Orange’s Opinion section.

Here’s six columns the D.O. Opinion staff deemed as the most noteworthy pieces of the year:

Courtesy of Catherine Leffert

Like most other college students, SU senior Catherine Leffert ended her final semester of college back home in her parent’s house.

While the end of her college career is far from what she expected it to be, she’s thankful to have her family all under one roof again, to receive constant texts from friends to keep her sane and to not have to do laundry in the grungy basement of an apartment complex.

Leffert leaves a letter of understanding to all readers. She acknowledges that people may be feeling “grateful, and slighted,” and that it’s okay to aim for gratitude but sometimes fall short.

Elizabeth Billman | Senior Staff Photographer

Biko Gray, an assistant professor of religion at SU, asserts that, even after the #NotAgainSU protests and amid a pandemic that disproportionately affects Black and brown communities, Black lives still seem to not matter to the SU administration.

After three years of working at the institution, Gray has witnessed what SU has — and mainly hasn’t — done to combat the neglect of its Black student population. Putting it plainly, Gray says the administration has not done enough.

“Each time a new scandal unfolds, we — again — set our mouths, hands, feet, faces and hearts to try and push an institution to move in a different direction. No dice: the institution remains unwavering in its commitment to anti-black neglect and symbolic and discriminatory violence.”

Sarah Lee | Assistant Photo Editor

Columnist Patrick McCarthy boldly calls on SU to join the discussion over the removal of downtown Syracuse’s Christopher Columbus statue. He recognizes that collaboration is the only way to acknowledge both Syracuse’s Indigenous people and the legacy of Columbus.

The column propels the DO Opinion section’s goal of amplifying voices of the Syracuse community and moves readers to consider Syracuse’s Indigenous people who, unlike Columbus, are often left out of the conversation entirely.

“I would invite those worrying that the removal of the statue will result in the erasure of Columbus from the history books to consider the Haudenosonee perspective: ‘As indigenous people, we are taught of the exploits of Columbus while our own history was being unheard, misunderstood, and often erased.’”

Emily Steinberger | Photo Editor

Aileen Gallagher, an associate professor of magazine, news and digital journalism, wrote a guest column that’s short but sweet. She thanks the students whom she witnessed helping freshman Trevor Pierce, who died Oct. 13 after colliding with an SU trolley.

“To the students who helped Trevor: You were so very brave during a horrific and traumatic situation. You showed care and compassion to another member of our community. You made sure he was not alone at the end of his life.”

Emily Steinberger | Photo Editor

Columnist Henry Holifield uses the concept of bubbles to describe how our understanding of others affects the criminal justice system. His abstract piece shows how the simple concept of focusing on each other’s similarities rather than differences fits into prison reform.

Holifield emphasizes that many of us are going through the same struggles, yet we’re only focused on the betterment of ourselves. His piece encourages readers to prioritize the awareness of others, as this can help break down the unfair stereotypes that often define incarcerated people.

“Bubbles have barriers. Limits. I was unaware of so much. I’ve noticed that prison reform would benefit if we were more aware. Not of just what’s going on in the prison system, but also with each other.”

Daily Orange File Photo

Columnist Camille Daniels states what the election of Joe Biden and Kamala Harris proves: Ivy Leagues aren’t everything. Their election stands as a simple testament to the idea that anyone can be president or vice president, even if their degree is from a non-Ivy League school or a historically Black college or university.

Daniels encourages other college students to be inspired by Biden and Harris’ paths to greatness. The fact that someone with the same degree that SU college students are pursuing and that SU alumni have attained should inspire us all to reach for our goals, no matter how high.

“To be a student at a time such as this is a unique experience… It’s a chance to determine whether we will allow Biden’s success to inspire us to stay in it for the long haul. I know I’ve been inspired to do so for my goals. The question is, have you?”