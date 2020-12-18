Beat writers split on Syracuse’s nonconference matchup against Buffalo

The Daily Orange is a nonprofit newsroom that receives no funding from Syracuse University. Consider donating today to support our mission.

After narrowly defeating Northeastern, Syracuse (5-1, 1-0 Atlantic Coast) is set to play the University of Buffalo (3-2, 1-1 Mid-American) in the Carrier Dome on Saturday. The Orange lead the all-time series against the Bulls 28-6. The Bulls are expected to play without head coach Jim Whitesell, who is quarantining after a COVID-19 exposure from outside the program.

Here’s what The Daily Orange’s three beat writers think will happen when Syracuse plays the University of Buffalo on Saturday:

Andrew Crane (6-0)

Horns are not quite up

Syracuse 85, UB 80

A few years ago, it really seemed like UB could become the next mid-major dynasty under Nate Oats. That happened to be in 2018-19, the year the Bulls traveled down Interstate-90 and stunned Syracuse in the Carrier Dome.

Since then, a lot has changed within the UB program. Oats left for Alabama, and UB lost momentum after securing one of its best verbal recruiting classes. Assistant coach Bryan Hodgson followed, and he brought his JUCO connections that helped shape the Bulls into more than just a MAC contender and into a group that rolled Arizona and Arizona State for NCAA Tournament wins.

They’re still a good team under Whitesell, and they’re one that could definitely knock off Syracuse again behind players such as Jayvon Graves and Jeenathan Williams. It’s tempting to pick them after the way SU played against Northeastern on Wednesday, but the Orange will pick up one more nonconference win before turning their attention to the bulk of ACC play.

Anthony Dabbundo (6-0)

Feeling bullish

Syracuse 86, Buffalo 74

The Buffalo team that came to the Carrier Dome and rolled Syracuse in the second half in 2018 is not the same team that will be in the Dome on Saturday. Then-head coach Oats has since left for Alabama, and that experienced roster has moved on. Buffalo is fresh off its best performance of the season against Miami (Ohio), but this is the Bulls’ first game against a team ranked inside KenPom’s top 100. I’m not too concerned about the Orange’s poor display against Northeastern, a game that was added late to its schedule. If Buddy Boeheim and Alan Griffin just make a few jump shots, the Orange should have no problem scoring on Buffalo.

While the Bulls could present some issues to SU on the interior and on the glass, Syracuse should be able to go up tempo with this team. I’m expecting a lot of points, as both teams tend to have short offensive possession length. Griffin and Boeheim both score more than 15 points each and SU heads into the bulk of ACC play exactly where I expected: 6-1, no good wins, no bad losses and a lot more to learn about just how good Syracuse really is.





Danny Emerman (5-1)

Mess with the bull…

Syracuse 75, Buffalo 76

Syracuse has already played two nonconference games that could’ve gone either way. The bounces SU got in wins against Bryant and Northeastern won’t be there all season, and there are weaknesses with this team that could come back to bite them against Buffalo.

I don’t expect Boeheim to struggle as much as he did Wednesday, and Griffin will shoot out of his malaise at some point. But the cracks in the 2-3 armor are there — Northeastern showed that. Buffalo plays fast and can really fill it up. It’s an experienced group that can win on the boards, too. If UB can replicate that penetration and kick out the game, SU will be on the ropes again.