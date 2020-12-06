The Daily Orange is a nonprofit newsroom that receives no funding from Syracuse University. Consider donating today to support our mission.

Though Syracuse went 1-10 in 2020, six players were rewarded with end-of-season Atlantic Coast Conference awards.

Syracuse wide receiver and special teams standout Nykeim Johnson was named second-team All-ACC after averaging 14.1 yards per punt return and 23.2 yards per kickoff return in 2020. Johnson’s punt returning ranks first in the ACC among players with at least 10 run-backs and fifth nationally had he recorded one more attempt. His kickoff return rate was second-best in the conference.

Five other Syracuse players earned recognition from the ACC’s 49-member media and 15-coach panel. Wide receiver Taj Harris, punter Nolan Cooney and cornerback Ifeatu Melifonwu were named to the third team, while linebacker Mikel Jones and defensive back Garrett Williams were honorable mentions.

Melifonwu, who announced he’s forgoing his final season of eligibility to enter the NFL Draft, was second on the team in pass breakups despite teams typically avoiding him in the passing game. He was also named to the Associated Press’ All-ACC second-team.

Melifonwu and Williams graded out as the seventh-best defensive back duo in the FBS, per the team’s release. Williams will return to the secondary next year, but Melifonwu, Andre Cisco and Trill Williams will not.

As SU’s offense often stalled out with a rotating cast of quarterbacks and thin skill-position units, Cooney got plenty of action on special teams. He pinned opponents inside their own 20-yard-line more than any other ACC punter.





Cooney, who was diagnosed with testicular cancer during his junior year of high school, also won the Brian Piccolo Award for “most courageous” player in the ACC. He was third in the conference in net punting (44.8 yards).

Harris, meanwhile, was fifth in the ACC with 5.8 receptions per game and at one point led the whole conference in yards per game. Yet head coach Dino Babers holds his receivers to a high standard and occasionally criticized the junior. The third-team All-ACC wideout had several key drops on the season and was suspended for the Clemson game after flipping off the camera during a loss to Liberty.

The full All-ACC teams are listed here.