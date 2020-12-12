12 hate crimes, bias incidents reported on SU campus in 2019, new data says

The Daily Orange is a nonprofit newsroom that receives no funding from Syracuse University. Consider donating today to support our mission.

Syracuse University reported 12 hate and bias incidents on campus in 2019, according to the university’s annual safety and security report released Tuesday.

Of the 12 incidents, nine involved property damage and three involved intimidation. The university also reported one bias-related aggravated assault and one intimidation incident on public property. #NotAgainSU, a movement led by Black students, protested the more than 30 racist, anti-Semitic and homophobic incidents that occurred at or near SU starting in November 2019.

The bias and hate incidents reported in 2019 show a dramatic increase from previous years. In 2018, the university reported two intimidation incidents on campus.

The university also reported 10 rapes and five reports of fondling on campus in 2019, the same number of offenses as the previous year. Dating violence offenses on campus increased by two, with eight reported incidents on campus in 2019. The number of stalking incidents reported on campus decreased to eight, two less than 2018.

Advertisement

Burglaries, motor vehicle theft and arson reports all decreased from 2018. There were seven burglaries, three vehicle thefts and no arson reports in 2019. Aggravated assault and robberies reported in 2019 both remained the same as 2018, with two reports of each.

Drug and liquor law violations also continued to decrease in 2019. The university reported two drug law violation arrests and 71 disciplinary referrals from drug violations in 2019. SU reported 440 liquor law violations that all resulted in disciplinary action. SU also reported one disciplinary referral for possession of an illegal weapon.

SU reported no crimes at its New York City, Washington D.C., Los Angeles and international campuses.