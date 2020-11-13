Virtual fashion show looks at intersection of body, clothing and space

The Daily Orange is a nonprofit newsroom that receives no funding from Syracuse University. Consider donating today to support our mission.

Tiffany Gerald strutted through an empty room in the Shaffer Art Building and down the stairs of an auditorium in a ruffled red dress, posing and showing off the textured garment made by Syracuse University junior Calla Kremidas.

Shown through a video on Zoom, Gerald was modeling one of the pieces featured in “Body & Space: The Fashion Show,” a virtual show presented by Fashion and Design Society at SU and the School of Architecture on Friday evening. Students designed all of the clothing modeled in the show.

The fashion show was part of a larger conversation about the intersection of bodies, clothing and space, FADS President Aanya Singh said. The show is part of the “Body and Space Project,” a series of installations created by SU architecture students that have occurred around campus and the city in recent months.

“This digital showcase, which features over 30 pieces by student designers, challenges the viewer to consider how garment changes meaning in different spaces,” Singh said.

Bailey Davis was one of the models who showcased clothing designed by SU students. Jessie Zhai | Staff Photographer

Presented on Zoom, the show began with clips from the earlier installations of the “Body and Space Project.” The presentation then featured the virtual fashion show, which SU junior Jessie Zhai, the head of photography and videography for FADS, filmed.

Filming for the fashion show took the entire week before Friday’s presentation. Each clip began in a white room in the Shaffer Art Building and transitioned to a location of the designer’s choice, said Emily Goldberg, the vice president of FADS, in an interview.

Goldberg was “pleasantly surprised” by everyone’s concepts and final pieces, she said. Preparing for and creating the virtual show went smoother than she expected, and she’s happy with the way it all turned out.

Each designer had their own take on the theme. Some went for more neutral tones, while others went bold. Senior Anish Ghosh incorporated iridescent materials for a jacket and eye covering for one look. In another look, Ghosh used the same material to create a head covering and matching tank top.

There were benefits to having a virtual fashion show, Goldberg said. The virtual show was accessible to more people than FADS’ in-person fashion shows, and people could send the Zoom link to others so they could tune in, she said. Around 200 people joined the call and used the comment box to compliment the models and designers.

“I’m really glad that we were able to be that creative outlet for designers, models (and) everyone involved, and to bring a little light to this semester,” Goldberg said. “I think that was really important.”