University Union will host STEMS concert featuring Chloe x Halle

The Daily Orange is a nonprofit newsroom that receives no funding from Syracuse University. Consider donating today to support our mission.

University Union is hosting its first STEMS concert Nov. 13, featuring the Grammy-nominated R&B duo Chloe x Halle. The event will take place instead of UU’s Bandersnatch concert this year.

The free event will be live streamed on an online platform at 8 p.m., UU said in a press release. The STEMS show will be “masterclass-style,” and will contain both a moderated discussion and a short performance from Chloe x Halle. The concert’s name references songs made by merging tracks, which are called stems.

Chloe x Halle came out with their second studio album “Ungodly Hour” this year. The duo is made up of sisters Chloe and Halle Bailey, who are from Atlanta. EOnline.com has described their music as a “cohesive, highly-assured R&B sound.”

The sisters’ debut album “The Kids Are Alright” earned them Grammys nominations in 2019 for Best New Artist and Best Urban Contemporary Album. They have also worked with music industry talents such as rapper Swae Lee and producer Mike Will Made-It.

Advertisement

Syracuse University and SUNY-ESF students, faculty and staff can RSVP to the STEMS concert event at CuseActivities.syr.edu and will be sent an event link via email before the show.

To ask questions or request accommodations, attendees can contact UU Vice President Alexa Powers by Thursday at uuvicepresident@gmail.com.