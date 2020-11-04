Trill Williams opts out of final 4 games, declares for 2021 NFL Draft

The Daily Orange is a nonprofit newsroom that receives no funding from Syracuse University. Consider donating today to support our mission.

Syracuse defensive back Trill Williams has opted out of the Orange’s final four games and declared for the 2021 NFL Draft, he announced on Wednesday night.

“We all play this game with hopes of reaching the highest level and now it’s my time to open that door,” Williams said in a tweet.

Syracuse. Thank you for every minute…🙏🏾✊🏾 pic.twitter.com/pcMkqCDt78 — Trill Williams (@TrillWilliams6) November 5, 2020

Williams hasn’t appeared in game for SU since a 38-21 loss to Liberty on Oct. 17. Head coach Dino Babers said Williams has been injured, and didn’t play against Wake Forest due to illness and an injury suffered in practice.

“It seemed like the right thing to do,” Babers said of sitting Williams against the Demon Deacons.

Yahoo Sports writer Eric Edholm labeled Williams as an “NFL talent for sure” in September, highlighting his man-to-man coverage from the slot as a strength and believing Williams could be selected within the first 75 picks.

Williams totaled 24 tackles in five games this season, including an interception against Georgia Tech. The Yonkers native also returned a Ja’Had Carter interception for a touchdown after the freshman pitched it back to Williams while being tackled. Williams has consistently made jaw-dropping plays like that throughout his career, former coaches and Tre Williams, his father, said.

He’s the second Syracuse player to opt out and commit to the 2021 NFL Draft early, joining fellow defensive back Andre Cisco — who tore his ACL after colliding with a teammate before facing Georgia Tech.

“Everything for him was ‘I’m going to the NFL,’” Trill told The Daily Orange in September.