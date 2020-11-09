Top scorer Deandre Kerr is the future of Syracuse’s offense

The Daily Orange is a nonprofit newsroom that receives no funding from Syracuse University. Consider donating today to support our mission.

Three Club America defenders converged on Deandre Kerr near the top of the box. Kerr, then a member of Toronto FC’s U17 team, dribbled left away from one defender before cutting right to sidestep another who fell down. Kerr sped away from the third as one final defender rushed into his path. A perfect touch to the left allowed him to dribble past with ease before firing a low shot to the right of the goalie, sliding it into the back of the net.

In the second half of the same Generation Adidas Cup Champions Division game, Kerr received a pass over the top in the box. He sailed his one-time shot right into the goal before the defender right on top of him could do anything to prevent it. Kerr celebrated by cooly crossing his arms, a pose PSG forward Kylian Mbappe made famous.

“That tournament was really an eye-opener for everybody at the academy to say, ‘Okay, this kid, we put him up against the best in the world at his age,’” Toronto coach Gianni Cimini said. “Those two goals were the ones that stick out in my mind to say, ‘Wow, what can this kid not do?’”

Now at Syracuse (0-3-2, 0-3-2 Atlantic Coast), Kerr showed similar glimpses of making scoring look all too easy. The freshman finished the abbreviated 2020 season as the Orange’s leader in points, with four, and he was the only player to record two goals. After the departures of key offensive players such as Ryan Raposo and Massimo Ferrin, Kerr is primed to be the next dominant goal scorer for Syracuse game after game.

“I would say Deandre is right up there with the best that I’ve seen in my 10 years time at the academy,” Cimini said. “Everybody brings something a little bit different, but with Deandre, he’s got the full package from the physical, mental, technical standpoint. And he can score goals.”

Kerr, who hails from Ajax, Ontario, grew up playing many sports. But after being introduced to soccer at seven years old, he fell in love with it. He set his mind to become an offensive weapon from always watching the games of his favorite player, Lionel Messi.

“He’s just someone that I’ve been watching for a long time,” Kerr said. “When I watch him, it makes me want to go play, and I try to model my game after some of the traits that he has.”

After being a part of the Whitby Town F.C. program in Ontario, Kerr signed on to the Toronto FC U17 team. Through the U.S. Soccer Development Academy’s partnership with the Ontario Soccer Association, Kerr had been on his radar since he was about 14, Cimini said. It was only a matter of time before they felt he was ready to join.

His development for Toronto was rapid. The coaches saw Kerr’s potential as a winger or a midfielder due to his versatile skill set. But once Kerr filled into his role as a forward, he immediately thrived. He finished with both feet and was always comfortable in the box. He adapted to exactly what the program wanted out of him, scoring more goals, putting himself in great spots and continuing to pick up on the smallest details, Cimini said. Kerr was promoted to the Toronto FC U19 team after just a year and a half.

Kerr knew he wanted to pursue an education along with soccer. He decided on Syracuse because of his relationship with the coaches and the program’s history of developing professional players. With open spots on the Orange offense and no preseason games, Kerr was thrust into the lineup right away with a start against No. 2 Pitt on Oct. 6.

Just four minutes into the game, he received a through ball that gave him an open shot in the box, but the goalie caught it in his chest. SU eventually fell by one goal in double overtime, leaving Kerr with a sense of unfinished business heading into games against Notre Dame (a 1-0 loss) and then a home showdown against Louisville on Oct. 16, he said.

“I was going into those games extremely motivated because the game before that we lost to Pitt, there were chances I had that I felt I should’ve scored, that I could’ve made a difference,” Kerr said.

When a long pass came in off the foot of Simon Triantafillou, Kerr controlled it off his chest and entered the box. Feeling a defender close by, Kerr reminded himself to keep composure, remain calm and look for the opening. He cut back and controlled the ball, played it off his stronger left foot to his right and fired a low shot between two Louisville defenders and the goalie. This time, he didn’t miss.

Like the Club America game, Kerr’s scoring night wasn’t done. He had found space in the middle of the box, and after Hilli Goldhar beat his defender and sent a driving cross, he fired it from the near post with his left foot into the back of the net.

Kerr provided several more shot opportunities the rest of the season, tying for second-highest on the Orange with nine. While none found the back of the net, Kerr consistently put defenses on their heels with his pace and generated offense for the Orange. One of his shots punched away by the Virginia Tech goalie on Oct. 24 led directly to the corner kick Sondre Norheim scored on, which was Syracuse’s lone goal in a 1-1 tie.

Head coach Ian McIntyre said Kerr has been “terrific” and McIntyre is eager to see how the freshman’s development will evolve in Syracuse’s program. He’s only had five games to adjust to the physicality of ACC play at the collegiate level and figure out how he can best complement teammates, with McIntyre continuing to tinker with the best lineups for all his new offensive pieces.

“We knew we would require some new blood up front,” McIntyre said. “And Deandre, look, he’s just scratched the surface. He’s got a very high ceiling, and he’s an exciting one to watch.”