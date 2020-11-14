SU quarantining some students in South Campus apartments

The Daily Orange is a nonprofit newsroom that receives no funding from Syracuse University. Consider donating today to support our mission.

Syracuse University students exposed to COVID-19 are quarantining in multiple locations on and off campus, including in South Campus apartments, a university official said.

SU moved all classes online on Thursday amid a dramatic spike in case numbers among SU students, with the number of active cases at 244 and continuing to rise. The increase in infected students has also resulted in 700 students entering quarantine for potential exposure to the virus as of Saturday.

The university is quarantining some of those students in South Campus apartments, as well as in other locations on and off campus, Sarah Scalese, senior associate vice president for university communications, said in a statement to The Daily Orange.

The 700 students in quarantine indicated by the university’s COVID-19 dashboard encompasses all SU students reported in quarantine, not just the number quarantining in SU facilities, Scalese said. Some students have opted to quarantine in their own homes or apartments, as they have throughout the semester, she said.

At the beginning of the semester, SU outlined plans to quarantine up to 200 students living on-campus in the Sheraton Syracuse University Hotel.