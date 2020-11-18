SU alum Joanie Mahoney becomes first female president of SUNY-ESF

The Daily Orange is a nonprofit newsroom that receives no funding from Syracuse University. Consider donating today to support our mission.

For Joanie Mahoney, accepting the job of SUNY-ESF president just made sense.

Mahoney, who previously served as the Onondaga County executive for 11 years, was appointed president of SUNY-ESF in early November. Her work in the county led her to the position, she said.

“I used the network that I built over the years as one of the assets that I bring to ESF, not simply by virtue of the network, but as evidence of the skill set that ESF needs right now,” Mahoney said.

Her appointment comes after a year-long search to replace former President Quentin Wheeler, who resigned in early 2018. Wheeler left after the college’s Academic Governance body voted no confidence in him due to what they deemed to be poor leadership and a climate of fear. He also faced criticism for firing three faculty department chairs before the start of the spring semester in 2018.

Advertisement

Mahoney, who was the first female Onondaga County executive, will also be the first female president of SUNY-ESF. She plans to apply her government experience and passion for solving environmental issues as president.

“I feel an extra sense of responsibility coming first,” Mahoney said. “I’m proud of that and take it very seriously.”

After receiving her undergraduate degree from Syracuse University in 1987 and her law degree from SU’s College of Law in 1990, Mahoney began her career at SUNY-ESF in 2018 as chief operating officer. She now aims to strengthen the relationships she has already forged with the school’s faculty and staff.

“I have always been impressed by the faculty and the quality of the research, the students that I’ve interacted with,” Mahoney said. “Having an opportunity to come to an institution I already knew about and already admired was great for me.”

Gary Scott, who is the director of SUNY-ESF’s Division of Engineering and co-chaired the college’s Ways and Means committee with Mahoney, said she’s a good listener and has a unique interest in the people around her. Mahoney would never hesitate to ask questions or find an expert if she came across a concept she didn’t understand, Scott said.

“She was a consensus builder and will move ESF in a direction that plays to the strengths of faculty, staff and students,” Scott said.

Mahoney began her first term as county executive in 2007, just before 2008’s financial recession. Under her leadership, Onondaga County had the highest bond ratings — which indicate the county’s ability to pay back its debts — of any county in the state after the recession.

Having an opportunity to come to an institution I already knew about and already admired was great for me. Joanie Mahoney, SUNY-ESF president

She wants to use similar strategies to combat the financial difficulties that SUNY-ESF may face as a result of the coronavirus pandemic.

“We didn’t just survive that recession, we thrived,” Mahoney said. “Generally, I want to focus on the finances and get that foundation rebuilt for faculty and students.”

During her time in county government, Mahoney spearheaded eco-friendly wastewater treatment initiatives that have since been replicated in other cities across the country. In 2009, she renegotiated a federal order that required the county to build waste treatment plants to include investment in green infrastructure.

As president, Mahoney also plans to build connections with organizations beyond campus. Mahoney wants to continue SUNY-ESF’s partnership with SU, develop relationships with high schools outside of New York state and secure research grants, she said.

Above all, Mahoney said she intends to have an active presence on campus.

Lexi Chipules, president of the SUNY-ESF Undergraduate Student Association, said Mahoney has been in contact with students and has been receptive to their concerns and ideas. Mahoney attended the association’s meeting the day after she was appointed president, Chipules said.



MORE COVERAGE:



“I’ve also noticed an increase in the speed of communications coming from the college since she has become president, which is very much appreciated, especially in this uncertain time,” Chipules said.

Mahoney aims to be present and available to students, following in the footsteps of David Amberg, SUNY-ESF’s interim president, and Cornelius Murphy, who served as SUNY-ESF’s third president between 2000 and 2013.

“Being around the students is what is so inspiring,” Mahoney said. “We’re lucky we have a small enough college that you can do that — be out and about and get to know folks.”