As the coronavirus continues to maintain its grip on the United States, forcing Syracuse University to move classes online for the rest of the semester, many students may be reconsidering their plans for the next semester. For students hoping to study abroad, the possible change in plans is particularly concerning.

But SU has several options available for those who are still planning on studying abroad next semester. Though they shouldn’t give up hope, students who are planning to travel need to be prepared for the possibility that their plans may not materialize.

“We announced back in August that we were making some modifications to our spring 2021 programs,” said Tara Blomvall, director of admissions and student engagement at the SU Abroad office. “It’s our goal, and of course students’ goals, to make this successful, but we want to make sure we’re doing it safely.”

The university places a major emphasis on its study abroad programs, offering over 100 programs in 60 different countries. The U.S. News & World Report ranked SU as No. 7 in its list of colleges with the best study abroad programs. This reputation can factor into a student’s decision to continue pursuing a semester abroad, even during the pandemic.

Many students at SU include a semester abroad in their four-year plan, Blomvall said. That four-year plan can still happen, but students need to be ready for major differences in what they can expect from their experience.

“All of our programs are less than 90 days, so that means students don’t need to obtain a visa to go abroad,” Blomvall said. “We’re doing a lot of pre-semester work, so there (are) some opportunities to complete some coursework before the semester.”

While these changes may not be the ideal experience students envision for their time abroad, they come with some benefits. The shortened stay and ability to travel without a student visa can significantly cut down on costs for students, especially given possible flight and travel cancellations that may need to be made at the last minute.

In previous semesters, students traveling to Florence, Italy would have to present proof of a purchased flight to obtain a student visa, which would cost thousands of dollars and would now go to waste if borders are closed by February.

“We want to avoid any upfront costs that students might have to incur in order to go abroad,” Blomvall said.

SU is not requiring students to make any payments until Dec. 1 for next semester’s study abroad programs, and the university will make alternate arrangements for campus classes if abroad programs are canceled. SU is also providing support for those trying to figure out housing both on and off campus that accommodates cancellations.

Though these options are reassuring for students planning their trip abroad, it’s important to remember that getting there is only half the battle. Once students are abroad, they have a duty to behave responsibly. Students are some of the only people being admitted into European countries amid the pandemic, so it is important to be respectful and follow protocols to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

An open mind and management of expectations will be key to enjoying a semester abroad.

“(Go) in with the mindset that this is a great opportunity to explore the country you’re going to, the city you’re moving to, (at) an interesting time where U.S. citizens aren’t able to enter Europe, aside from students,” Blomvall said.

Mallory Stokker is a senior magazine journalism major. Her column appears bi-weekly. She can be reached at mstokker@syr.edu. She can be followed on Twitter at @_malloryyrose_.