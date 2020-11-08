Students celebrate Biden victory, list expectations for next 4 years

The Daily Orange is a nonprofit newsroom that receives no funding from Syracuse University. Consider donating today to support our mission.

Cars lapped Syracuse University’s campus on Saturday afternoon, drivers laying on their horns and blasting the day’s unofficial anthem from open windows.

“F*ck Donald Trump,” the chorus of “FDT” by YG and Nipsey Hussle, blared from one car as it rolled down Waverly Avenue, passing Bird Library. A passenger leaned out the window, shouting along to the lyrics.

On Saturday morning, former Vice President and SU College of Law alumnus Joe Biden defeated incumbent Donald Trump to become the 46th president of the United States. Almost immediately after cable networks projected Biden’s victory around 11:30 am on Saturday, SU students and University Neighborhood residents took to their cars and front lawns, finding socially distanced ways to celebrate the victory.

Celebrations of Biden’s win also extended into downtown Syracuse. Over 100 demonstrators gathered in front of City Hall on Saturday night to celebrate the victory. The rally included several organizers from local activist groups — and others broke out into dance to music playing from loud speakers.

“I was so happy, like, ridiculously happy,” said Erin Manion, a junior studying music industry at SU. “I was cheering the whole day.”

A small line of vehicles brandishing Biden campaign signs looped around Walnut Park on Saturday afternoon, honking and playing music. On Comstock Avenue, another driver laid on the horn of his car as he tore past a fraternity house, while the passenger hoisted a Biden sign out of the sunroof. A cheer rose up in return from the residents amassed on the house’s lawn.

Other University Neighborhood residents celebrated the victory on their front lawns or roofs, or taped signs to their houses, many of them denouncing Trump.

One group of students on Euclid Avenue held a “honk for Biden” sign for passing cars and played “FDT” on their speakers. Another house close by blasted Journey’s “Don’t Stop Believin’.”

Several SU students told The Daily Orange they felt relieved and proud upon hearing the news of a former SU alumnus’ election to the presidency. Others expressed joy about Sen. Kamala Harris’ barrier-shattering election to the vice presidency. Harris will serve as the first woman, first Black and first Asian American vice president.

“I just felt safer,” said Isabella Salgado, a senior civil engineering major.

Salgado said she believes Biden has a set plan in place to tackle the COVID-19 pandemic, among other pressing issues facing the U.S.

While Trump has faced criticism over his response to the coronavirus pandemic, Biden plans to expand rapid COVID-19 testing across the country and implement a national mask mandate. The president-elect said in his victory speech on Saturday night that controlling the pandemic and mending political division in the country will be among his first priorities upon taking office in January.

“He’s not just working for the Democratic party. He’s working for all the parties,” Salgado said. “We need unity now more than ever.”

When Aman Johnson, a freshman design studies major, saw that Biden had won, he finally felt like he could breathe.

Growing up as a Black man, Johnson said his dad taught him to exercise caution if pulled over by police, something his white friends never had to worry about. His fear of being the victim of a hate crime increased over the past four years under Trump’s administration.

While Johnson doesn’t believe the Trump administration has done anything to promote racial discrimination in the U.S., he said it hasn’t condemned it either.

“Now that there’s a new administration in office, I feel like I might feel safer on the streets,” he said.

Trump faced criticism during his presidency for not taking a strong stance against white supremacy. After a 2017 clash between white nationalists and counter-protesters in Charlottesville, Virginia resulted in the killing of counter-protester Heather Heyer, Trump said there were “very fine people on both sides.”

Biden’s victory also comes in the wake of nationwide protests after the killing of George Floyd in May. Biden has firmly rejected calls to defund police departments, but he plans to spend an additional $300 million a year on community policing initiatives and other reforms.

While Biden will not solve systemic racism as president, underrepresented communities now have a leader who says he will look out for them, said Mikey Behr, a junior studying television, radio and film.

“Just people feeling protected, or minorities feeling protected,” Behr said. “I don’t know if I care so much if straight, white people feel protected because they already are. Just to have a figurehead that at least says ‘I care about all of you’ (is important).”

Other students said they’re proud of Biden’s SU roots.

Lily Menk, a freshman magazine, news and digital journalism major, said she takes pride knowing that the current president is an alumnus of the university she’s currently attending.

“We’re freshmen, so it’s really weird that all four years (the president) will be an SU alum,” said Maggie Grinnell, a freshman international relations and classics major.

Kevin Ordonez, a senior civil engineering major, said having an SU alumnus as president gives him confidence as he prepares to enter the workforce and has inspired him to pursue his goals.

“I’m a first-generation student, so it’s great to be in a university where our president has attended,” Ordonez said.

For many students, the most exciting aspect of Biden’s election was having Harris in the White House.

Rey Kirby-Zullu, a freshman citizenship and civic engagement major, said she started crying in the library when she heard the news that Harris would serve as vice president. She cried again watching Harris’ victory speech.

“I was so excited to see someone who looks like me up on stage,” she said. “I’m gonna cry again.”

Asst. News Digital Editor Abby Weiss contributed reporting for this story.