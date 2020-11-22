String of burglaries reported in University Neighborhood, South Campus
Several burglaries have recently occurred on Syracuse University’s South Campus and in the University Neighborhood, the Department of Public Safety announced Sunday in a campus-wide email.
The alleged burglars have entered houses and apartments through unlocked windows and doors, DPS stated in the email. DPS and the Syracuse Police Department are investigating the burglaries.
Students should report off-campus incidents to SPD and incidents on South Campus to DPS, the department stated.
