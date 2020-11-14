The Daily Orange is a nonprofit newsroom that receives no funding from Syracuse University. Consider donating today to support our mission.

O rganizers with #NotAgainSU, a movement led by Black students, began their eight-day occupation of the Barnes Center at The Arch one year ago Friday. The movement, formed in response to SU’s handling of a series of on-campus hate incidents, pressured university officials to meet its demands and urged them to support students of color.

The movement twice occupied university buildings as more than 30 racist, anti-Semitic and homophobic incidents were reported at or near the university beginning Nov. 7, 2019.

Following the sit-in at the Barnes Center, organizers occupied Crouse-Hinds Hall for 31 days in February and March, making it one of the longest-running student protests in SU’s history.

The protests, which centered around the movement’s demands to improve SU’s campus climate for students of color, elicited negotiations with, and some concessions from, university administrators.

A year later, here’s a look back on the #NotAgainSU movement –– how it started, what it achieved, and where it is today: