‘The Queen’s Gambit’ is a royal-worthy show

Anya Taylor-Joy is like the game of chess: fantastic but somewhat underappreciated by modern audiences. Luckily, in her latest role, the actor dominates the screen with more attention — and it’s all because of a chessboard.

Of course, the game itself is not the only reason why “The Queen’s Gambit” is Netflix’s latest buzzworthy show. Taylor-Joy’s phenomenal lead performance dazzles, and the screenwriting from creators Scott Frank and Allan Scott — along with the wonderful cinematography and editing — all work together swimmingly to create a bingeable, thrilling experience.

The series is based on the 1983 novel of the same name. Elizabeth “Beth” Harmon is an orphan who has struggled to find her identity after her mother died tragically. She later finds a purpose playing chess with the orphanage’s janitor and quickly masters the game. Soon, Harmon is tearing through the then-male-dominated world of chess competitions as she fights the top players from around the world and deals with her own demons.

For my first move, I have to discuss Taylor-Joy’s performance as Harmon. She gets better with each episode, giving Harmon the tenacity and wit of any top chess player. She showcases quiet confidence by stating she’s good at chess. Then, she grows from quick asides and quips toward fellow players and opponents to subtle glances and smirks while she’s playing the game.

With that said, Taylor-Joy is not just calm and confident. Harmon spends most of the film battling substance use disorders and grief and trying to make sense of her fragmented memories of her late mother. Taylor-Joy flows through these moments of nervousness, despair and triumphs easily, taking every turn the character makes in stride.

Although Taylor-Joy’s performance is spectacular, she never has to carry the show to make it great. The writing and the arcs presented in the series give Taylor-Joy and the rest of the fantastic cast a ton of room to work with. Every progression Harmon goes through in the series feels natural, such as the small messages from her mom guiding her stance on letting others into her life.

“The Queen’s Gambit” even serves as a fascinating examination of the Cold War, given that Harmon’s main rival is a Soviet chess player. The show is strongly crafted and gives its lead actress a great outlet to work. And that’s without mentioning the stellar supporting work — Marielle Heller is also a pretty great director.

The cinematography and editing are phenomenal, too. Keep in mind, chess is a rather small game, but the showrunners found a myriad of ways to show not only a game of chess but also the theatrics and the thought process involved with the game. The film uses montages, sequencing, voice-over announcing and flashbacks to keep the action of playing chess fresh. It’s quite refreshing and exhilarating to watch once Harmon gets into each match.

The filmmakers don’t use all of their best shots for the chess scenes. There are also several fantastic long takes, detailed closeups and moving shots that elevate the overall production. They work well with solid special effects, outstanding production design and wonderful costumes.

The music adds to such moments as well. The songs created by Carlos Rafael Rivera fit the time period and the mood of each scene as Harmon discovers herself in chess and in her everyday life.

The finale does take an odd turn that viewers will either love or not connect with. It makes sense given Harmon’s overall arc, but it’s also a little over the top. With that said, one moment in the last episode does not take away from the brilliant work in the rest of the series.

To put it plainly, “The Queen’s Gambit” is a wildly entertaining and gripping watch. Taylor-Joy is marvelous, but the hard work behind the camera also elevates the series. Netflix has found another champion in “The Queen’s Gambit.”