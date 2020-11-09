How the presidential election impacted SU’s campus community

We invite you to hear directly from our reporters about the stories that drive our Syracuse community on The Daily Orange Podcast, hosted by Moriah Humiston. Subscribe now to get our newest edition every Tuesday morning.

In this episode of The Daily Orange Podcast, Former Podcast Host Ghael Fobes and Senior Staff Writer Anthony Dabbundo talk about last week’s election for president of the United States and representative for New York’s 24th Congressional District. Moriah Humiston interviews News Editor Chris Hippensteel to talk about how The Daily Orange news staff has approached covering the election in Onondaga County.

Humiston also brings Asst. News Editor Sarah Alessandrini to speak about how students felt waiting for results on Election Day. Lastly, Asst. News Editor Michael Sessa talks about how faculty structured classes to accommodate for students’ stress following Election Day.

