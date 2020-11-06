Multiple SU Greek life chapter houses under quarantine, SU official says

The Daily Orange is a nonprofit newsroom that receives no funding from Syracuse University. Consider donating today to support our mission.

Multiple Greek life chapter houses at Syracuse University are currently under quarantine, a university official told The Daily Orange on Friday.

SU can’t confirm which chapter houses are under quarantine due to medical privacy laws, said Sarah Scalese, senior associate vice president for university communications.

The university is 16 positive coronavirus tests away from reaching New York state’s threshold for suspending in-person classes for at least two weeks. The state may require the suspension if SU reports 100 positive tests in a fixed two-week period, the most recent of which ends Friday.

This is the closest SU has come to suspending in-person classes since the beginning of the fall semester. The university has already confirmed 84 positive tests in the current reporting period and reported 18 new cases on Thursday alone.

The total number of active cases among SU students and employees in central New York is now 68, and the total number of students in quarantine now stands at 298. SU still has “plenty of quarantine space,” Scalese said in a statement.

SU placed its chapter of Kappa Kappa Gamma under quarantine in September after two members tested positive for COVID-19, marking the first time SU the university placing a chapter house under lockdown since residential instruction resumed on Aug. 24.