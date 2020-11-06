After Katko sues, county pushes absentee ballot count to Tuesday

The Daily Orange is a nonprofit newsroom that receives no funding from Syracuse University. Consider donating today to support our mission.

Onondaga County will delay the counting of absentee ballots from Nov. 9 to Nov. 10 after multiple candidates, including Rep. John Katko (R-Camillus), filed lawsuits for greater oversight of the counting process.

Katko filed a lawsuit on Thursday asking a judge to oversee the count of nearly 70,000 absentee ballots in his congressional race against Democratic challenger Dana Balter. He joined other Democratic and Republican candidates from the area, including State Sen. Rachel May (D- Syracuse), who filed similar lawsuits.

Now, the Onondaga County Board of Elections will wait an additional day before it starts counting absentee ballots due to a court stipulation, the board announced on Friday. The board of elections will post nightly updates on the ballot count once it begins tallying votes.

“I am happy we were able to come to an agreement to prevent a long delay in processing absentees,” said Dustin Czarny, commissioner of the Onondaga County Board of Elections, in a Tweet. “ I feel confident we will start the absentee count on Tuesday and finish in a short amount of time.”

Katko, a three-time incumbent, declared victory over Balter on Tuesday night, when he was leading by about 20 percentage points after all in-person votes from Election Day and the early voting period had been counted. Balter’s campaign, though, issued a statement declining to concede until all absentee votes had been counted.

Katko totaled 155,830 votes after all ballots cast in-person before and on Election Day had been counted. Balter received 100,728 votes. The number of ballots that Democrats returned in the 24th Congressional District would likely not surpass Katko’s existing lead over Balter.