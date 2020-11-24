The Daily Orange is a nonprofit newsroom that receives no funding from Syracuse University. Consider donating today to support our mission.

President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris are making history as the first Democratic ticket since 1984 that doesn’t include Ivy League graduates. Their election proves to students that anything is possible, even with a degree from a non-Ivy League school or a historically Black college or university.

As students attending Biden’s alma mater, it’s hard to not be inspired by his and Harris’ path to the White House. The 2020 election marks a historic moment for both Syracuse University and Howard University, of which Biden and Harris are alumni, respectively.

“Specifically as an alum, it’s always kind of exciting,” said Margaret Thompson, associate professor of history and political science in the Maxwell School of Citizenship and Public Affairs.

Biden’s career represents what some may call persistence, which Thompson believes is something all students can take away from the alumnus of their university.

“I think it is an important sign of character that somebody persists even in the face of disappointment, and the other thing I think is important is that he continued in public service even after he lost the presidency twice,” Thompson said. “He continued to serve in whatever ways were available to him.”

The president-elect also doesn’t seem to give up on his biggest supporters. In the middle of the summer, Biden said he was considering four Black women as his running mate. His words were confirmed with action when he chose Harris. For some women, this election was a chance to not only redeem the outcome of the 2016 election but to also be inspired by the representation on the ticket.

“I think it was inspirational in some respects. First of all, I think it was inspirational in the nomination of Kamala Harris,” Thompson said. “I think many people found the election inspirational, especially women, especially Black women and South Asian women.”

Regardless of how students voted in the 2020 presidential election, they can be inspired by the fact that an alumnus will become the 46th president. This unique experience for SU and Howard University should bring a bit of positive energy to each campus.

In his victory speech, Biden also gave a nod to teachers and those in the education community by talking about his wife Jill Biden, who will continue to teach after becoming the first lady. Biden’s election will benefit SU because he will be supportive of the type of education the university pursues, including scientific research, Thompson said.

The election not only places a spotlight on Biden’s and Harris’ alma maters but also on all schools outside of the prestigious Ivy League pool. It creates a renewed interest in schools that may not have been an applicant’s first choice, and it stands as a reminder that work ethic, intelligence and heart matter more than where you go to school.

Biden’s win inspires those of us pursuing degrees at non-Ivy League institutions to be someone who is willing to serve their community, no matter the position, and to do so with passion. It’s someone that most, if not all, students at SU already are or have the ability to be.

The election’s outcome has also reminded law students of the importance of being involved in and taking care of one’s community, said Keith Bybee, vice dean of SU’s College of Law. Biden graduated from the college in 1968.

Biden has passed along this message in previous visits to SU, specifically during commencement addresses, Bybee said. It’s this message of service that can leave a positive impact on all SU students past, present, and future.

“I think we’re just very proud that one of our graduates is at such a distinguished record of public service and has now risen to the highest office in the land,” Bybee said.

To be a student at a time such as this is a unique experience. It’s a time to remember that Biden’s victory is not only a win for SU but also a chance for us to think about how dedicated we are to our individual successes. It’s a chance to determine whether we will allow Biden’s success to inspire us to stay in it for the long haul. I know I’ve been inspired to do so for my goals. The question is, have you?

Camille Daniels is a graduate student in the magazine, newspaper and online journalism program. Her column appears bi-weekly. She can be reached at cdaniels@syr.edu.