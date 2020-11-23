Gov. Cuomo designates parts of Onondaga County as ‘orange zones’

The Daily Orange is a nonprofit newsroom that receives no funding from Syracuse University. Consider donating today to support our mission.

Parts of Onondaga County, including the city of Syracuse, are now in an “orange zone” due to rising coronavirus cases, Gov. Andrew Cuomo said in a press briefing Monday.

The orange zone also includes Solvay, DeWitt and Lyncourt, Cuomo said. Areas in the zone must close high-risk businesses such as gyms, reduce gatherings to a maximum of 10 people and limit outdoor dining to four people per table.

Schools also must close and transition to online learning for at least four days. If the school cleans the entire building and tests all of its students during that time, it can reopen for in-person instruction, Cuomo said.

“You should look at the state in terms of your community,” Cuomo said. “That’s where you shop, that’s where you say hello to your neighbor, that’s where your kids play, that’s who your kids play with. Influence your family’s behavior and your community’s behavior.”

Onondaga County has set several records for new cases in recent weeks, recording about 1,792 active cases of the virus as of Sunday and 74 coronavirus-related hospitalizations last week. Parts of the county entered a yellow zone on Nov. 9, limiting gatherings to 25 people or fewer and requiring bars and restaurants to close at midnight.

In order for an area to transition to an orange zone, it must have between a 4% and 5% infection rate. Onondaga County reported a 5.12% infection rate as of yesterday.

Cuomo urged New York residents to stay safe during the Thanksgiving holiday and follow public health guidelines to limit the COVID-19 infection rate.

“You can bring the rate up a lot easier than you brought the rate down,” Cuomo said. “If our actions change, the rate will change.”