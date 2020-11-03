Top Stories
Onondaga County closes polls with record-breaking voter turnout
Onondaga County Board of Elections officials estimate that over 228,000 voters have cast a ballot in the 2020 election, breaking the county's voter turnout record. Read more »
Congressional candidate Dana Balter visits polling site near South Campus
Balter, a former SU professor, is running against three-time incumbent Rep. John Katko (R-Camillus) to represent New York’s 24th Congressional District. Read more »
Working at polls strengthens faculty members' sense of civic duty
First-time faculty poll workers and returning employees said the experience strengthens their sense of civic duty and teaches them about election security. Read more »