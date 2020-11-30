Former Syracuse defender Allie Olnowich signs with NWHL’s Riveters

The Daily Orange is a nonprofit newsroom that receives no funding from Syracuse University. Consider donating today to support our mission.

Allie Olnowich, a former defender for Syracuse ice hockey, has signed to play in the National Women’s Hockey League for the Metropolitan Riveters.

Olnowich graduated from Syracuse in the spring and skated in every game during her senior and junior seasons. She recorded five goals and seven assists in the 131 games she played for the Orange. In her junior season, Olnowich scored a goal in the CHA Tournament Final game, which earned Syracuse its first conference title and first NCAA tournament berth in program history.

Prior to playing at Syracuse, Olnowich played for the New Jersey Colonials, a youth travel program, and for her high school team at Lawrenceville School (New Jersey). While in high school, she received First Team All-State and Second Team All-State honors from NJ.com in 2016 and 2014, respectively.

She will join the Metropolitan Riveters, who regularly play in Olnowich’s home state of New Jersey, for their sixth season in the NWHL. The Riveters will begin their season in a bubble in January in Lake Placid, New York. Olnowich and the NWHL will play a shortened season from January through February to reduce the risk of COVID-19.