Duck: Richard J Chang

When I tell fellow Massholes that I’m a journalism student at Syracuse University, they ask me why I didn’t go to Boston University, Emerson College or Northeastern University. Syracuse is a place I never visited before applying to SU. And when my parents dropped me off in front of Sadler Hall in fall 2018, campus felt like an entire world full of students who didn’t look or behave like me. But while working at The Daily Orange as a staff writer, a copy editor and finally a digital editor, I made friendships with amazing people. And I wouldn’t want it any other way.

Probably my most memorable impact at The D.O. is earning the “most likely to have byline misspelled” award. Every semester, my name on the masthead was misspelled at least once. My last name was “Change” sometimes, and my middle initial J was missing other times. Sources have called me all kinds of names, from “Hello Kyle” to “Dear Chang” to “Hey, left wing media member.” I’m still not sure if that’s good or bad.

I remember how accomplished I felt as a freshman covering a Syracuse town hall meeting with Rep. John Katko, showing up in a suit and writing a quality piece that related the Interstate-81 replacement debate to the Syracuse University community. I remember overhearing from another reporter that day, “These Daily Orange people are just kids. They don’t know anything about real journalism.” They were dead wrong, and I have tried to show people that every single day, much like the rest of The D.O. staffers.

There are several events that I played a part in covering, and those experiences made me a better reporter. I would never have had those opportunities if I wasn’t working with the amazing News staff at The D.O. I observed from inside the Barnes Center at The Arch as hundreds of #NotAgainSU protesters returned from Chancellor Kent Syverud’s house to plan their next course of action in their sit-in. I recorded and live streamed Vice Chancellor Mike Haynie’s announcement that every student will have to return home early because of the increasing severity of the coronavirus pandemic. I interviewed Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand and asked about her views on the cost of private college education. I met so many interesting sources – the average Syracuse residents and SU students – who have a story to share and were looking for someone like me to tell it.

There was nothing more enjoyable than having a lead on a story and diving deep to find out everything possible about it. And after leaving News, I knew I would miss it. The most memorable thing I learned from being in the News staff is that every story has key players, the people at the top of organizations; but the people who make a difference are the people at the bottom who take care of the grunt work.

When I became digital managing editor, I felt like I made it. Since I was a contributing writer, I wanted to become a head editor to make my mark on the newspaper. Through being in the position, I realized that my role would be nothing without working as a team with the other Digital staffers. I was involved in everything related to The D.O.’s website, social media and online-exclusive content. But the digital assistants, design editors, podcast staff and video staff were the ones who truly made the content the best we could make it. They did the grunt work, and I hope they get recognized for it.

Sarah Alessandrini: Coffee for the free press. There’s no one else I’d want to stand out in the Syracuse winter covering a protest with!

Maggie: Nothing is scarier than having to go door-to-door (in Day Hall, especially) to survey students. We had a lot of doors slammed in our faces, but we worked hard together and got the story. You always show that same dedication.

Chris Hippensteel: Trying Digital for a change? I know you will do well. You certainly have the ambition to go far, and I’m excited to see where you go after.

Mike: I remember how shy and humble we both were freshman year. And you still keep that humbleness today. You play off your accomplishments in News like they’re nothing. But look back and see how much quality work you created. There were so many stories that showed our readers that there was something wrong on campus or in the city. It was great having you as a close friend these almost-three years.

Marnie: You did so well during your time in News. I am really glad you’re joining the podcast staff! Your energy and news judgement are perfect for it.

Nat, India, Gabe, Colleen and Catherine: I feel like I’d just been handed an award on stage and need to thank you all! Honestly, each of you taught me something while you were each assistant news and assistant digital editors. I loved working with you. Thank you for helping me become a better writer and editor.

Current and future News staffers: There will always be people who frown at you. There will always be people who slam doors in your face. It is part of the job. But remember who your allies are: your fellow staffers. If you gain one thing from working at The D.O., let it be these people who you have the opportunity to get to know. They were always my best friends, and they will be yours.

Casey: You led me while I was a staff writer, while I was in News, and while I was in Digital. I’d follow you to hell and back.

Emma: Remember when we went door to door testing people’s homes for lead paint for free (on a Saturday, too)? It was all in the name of journalism. You’re a model of what a reporter and an editor should be.

Former digital editors and Haley: I’m sorry, but I am still not bringing back that Daily Orange TikTok account. Maybe a future digital managing editor will do it.

Austin: I missed you this semester, but I am glad that we still keep in contact. You’re probably the most genuine person I met at The D.O., and I hope we end up working together again at another publication.

Teho: You came in-house during an unprecedented time. You were always here to help in Digital, and you certainly did. I’d love to see what you choose to take on next professionally in communications.

Abby: The late night coverages and early morning breaking news never seemed to end. But we made it through this semester. Now that you’ve pitched like 400 headlines, you’re an expert. You proved that Digital is essential to even the most basic stories. Never let others play you down.

Skyler: Look at how you’ve improved both the Sports and Digital sections! You made the sports newsletter and served as the backbone for the Sportscast. You helped keep our coverage on our readers’ minds, even amid a crap football season. That deserves applause.

Lizzie: I lost count of how many podcast episodes we posted this semester. I think we made a lot of progress making both of the podcasts better and reaching more people.

Nathan, Rose and Daniel: You are all hard-working videographers not afraid to tackle an assignment head-on. Keep sailing, even if the storm appears overwhelming.

Katelyn: We truly made this paper better this semester, didn’t we? You work hard, and you deserve more credit than you get. You helped me in Digital where I struggled, and as a dynamic duo, we built this section to new heights. After we both duck, there will be no more alt-formats to code, no more graphics to make, and no staffers in other sections to bug. It’ll feel much different no longer having you by my side.

The entire Digital staff: I think we scared the other sections. You all were so determined this semester. Thank you for all the countless times I asked you late at night to change something and the dozens of times I asked you to push something on social media. We had quality content with graphics, social media and multimedia content. And we finally proved this semester that the newspaper would have been nothing without you.

KJ: Digital is tough. But you have a solid vision for the future and can take the next steps to make this section stable and memorable. You’ll do well, I know it.

Chris Cicchiello and Andrew: Remember we were the three dudes with glasses in our first reporting class? We were all writers in different sections, but we all strived to get somewhere. That was two years ago, and we did pretty damn well in that time.

Keighley: I know you will be great in anything you decide to do for the remainder of your college career and in the world afterward. Continue learning, travel everywhere and shape those you meet into better people. You don’t know how much of a positive impact you make on those close to you.

Sarah Lee, Jade, Dan and Hieu: It was so great to be able to collaborate with you on stories. I enjoyed being able to talk about the story I was writing and how we could get the best visuals for it. Having you on assignments significantly helped the stories.

Tyler: Were we the only two people who cared about sorting the print papers? Let’s hope the morgue isn’t a mess. The print paper is still going, which means there are always papers on the floor to take care of.

Chris Scarglato: You kept me in check this entire semester when I pushed my ego too far. And I think that helped me communicate better with other staffers. You also grew a lot this semester, and I hope you know that. You are an exceptional writer and a supportive editor.

Nick: You did excellent in Op, and you will do excellent as a writer in News. It was always good hanging out with you to debate politics and football. There were always arguments, but they were very friendly arguments.

Jewél: I am so glad to have had the opportunity to work with you to make journalism more inclusive of people of color. It’s truly important work. Please let me know if I can assist you more in the future!

Mandy: You have always been there. We were both copy editors. We were both assistants. And this semester we were both head editors. It was so nice to be able to collaborate with you and find ways to make both of our sections better.

744 Ostrom: I choked up when I realized most of the people who worked with me in the old house have left, and I’m now taking that step out of the red door for the last time. I miss that place, especially the bees in the archives. But family isn’t that creaky, cramped and dusty house that the university tore down. Family is the D.O. staffers who I got to see every evening for production.