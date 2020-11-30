As Syracuse sits one game away from the end of its 2020 schedule, one loss away from its first 10-loss season since 2007, Dino Babers admitted that, while he’s focused on Saturday’s game against No. 2 Notre Dame, he is looking toward shifting to 2021.

“This year is more an evaluation of personnel,” Babers said on Monday. “We want to get a fantastic evaluation of our personnel, all the way across the board: offense, defense and special teams.”

“Take the last part of 2020 and the first part of 2021 to regroup, to refocus, to not necessarily reinvent the wheel but we obviously need to come out with a much more condensed, concentrated package of what we want to do and how we want to do it.”

The inexperienced Orange have been decimated by injuries and opt-outs. From starting running backs Abdul Adams and Jarveon Howard, to star defensive backs Andre Cisco and Trill Williams, the majority of the starters are freshman or sophomores.

Babers all year, even prior to the first game, has pointed to Syracuse’s inexperience. Ahead of its final game of the 2020 season against Notre Dame, Babers believes this year of a full, 10-game ACC schedule will only benefit his youth.

“We’re going through this for a reason,” Babers said. “My thing is they can’t stay the same. We want to continue to stretch them, make them grow faster than they want to, so that they can be better sooner than they expect to.”

The progress of the youth has been evident on defense, as the opt outs of Williams and Cisco forced true freshmen Rob Hanna, Ja’Had Carter and Aman Greenwood into starting roles. Babers has constantly pointed out that, what they lack in strength and experience, they possess in raw talent.

At linebacker, Babers said he’s optimistic given the performance of sophomore Mikel Jones, Geoff Cantin-Arku along with freshmen Marlowe Wax and Stefon Thompson. Jones hauled in his fourth interception against NC State, tied for fourth best in all of the FBS. Wax also sacked Wolfpack quarterback Bailey Hockman twice.

“A lot of those guys look like how NFL linebackers are supposed to look,” Babers said. These guys are going to be in the middle of our defense for a while.

“We have an opportunity to be really good in the middle of our defense for a long time if they can flip the switch and get going.”

Babers has been impressed with their mental improvement, as they’ve grasped more of the 3-3-5 as the season has progressed. He said their “execution” is better compared to two months ago, particularly with sacks and tackles-for-loss. The Orange have 11 sacks in the last two weeks, compared to 13 in the first eight.

The Syracuse head coach is looking for similar improvements in SU’s final game. Facing perhaps its staunchest opponent in No. 2 Notre Dame — a team that defeated Clemson a month ago — he understands the odds stacked against SU.

The Irish are undefeated and allow just over 85.3 rush yards per game, third among FBS who have played at least six games. Outside linebacker Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah has 8.5 tackles for a loss and two forced fumbles in eight games. Only two teams all year have topped 100 rushing yards against the Fighting Irish.

“No one’s ran the ball against Notre Dame,” Babers said.

“If you’re on the field, you’re going to get better, as long as you stay on the field. I’m looking for another opportunity to be on the field in 2020 so that it can pay off in 2021.”