The Daily Orange is a nonprofit newsroom that receives no funding from Syracuse University. Consider donating today to support our mission.

The D.O. Sportscast presents the two-part Five for Five podcast series, hosted by KJ Edelman, with the most detailed account of Syracuse men’s cross country’s 2015 NCAA title to date.

Our host and editorial director is KJ Edelman. Luca Serio is our executive producer, Moriah Humiston is our podcast editor and Skyler Rivera is our assistant sports digital editor. Our producers for this episode were Abby Fritz and Elizabeth Kauma.

Listen to part one on Spotify:

Advertisement

Listen to part two on Spotify:

Listen to both parts on Apple Podcasts:

https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/five-for-five-behind-fastest-five-their-architect-part/id1479111335?i=1000499660861

https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/five-for-five-nov-21-2015-the-day-they-won-it-all-part-2-of-2/id1479111335?i=1000499758076

Listen to both parts on Anchor: