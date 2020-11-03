D.O. Sportscast: Where do CNY high school sports go from here?

The Daily Orange is a nonprofit newsroom that receives no funding from Syracuse University. Consider donating today to support our mission.

This episode of The D.O. Sportscast, hosted by KJ Edelman, chronicles Section III high school football’s 7-on-7 league. We detail how the sport could continue after central New York school districts forced the league to cease play due to a rise in COVID-19 cases within the community. And our writers dive into the lives of star high school athletes to see how they’re keeping in shape during the pandemic.

Our host and editorial director is KJ Edelman. Luca Serio is our executive producer, Elizabeth Kauma is our podcast editor, and Skyler Rivera is our assistant sports digital Editor. Adam Garrity was a producer on this episode.

