Dallas Cowboys coach, former SU great Markus Paul hospitalized

The Daily Orange is a nonprofit newsroom that receives no funding from Syracuse University. Consider donating today to support our mission.

Former Syracuse All-American and current Dallas Cowboys strength and conditioning coach Markus Paul was taken to the hospital after collapsing at the Cowboys team facility Tuesday morning, his daughter Tabitha Paul confirmed to The Daily Orange.

Paul is currently at a local hospital and was pronounced brain dead, but he is still breathing, Tabitha said.

“My father has not passed away yet,” his daughter said. “There is still hope that he can pull through this.”

Paul tallied a school-record 19 interceptions during his illustrious career at SU from 1984 to 1988. As a senior, he was named a first team All-American. He was also named to Syracuse’s All-Century team in 1999.

Advertisement

The Chicago Bears drafted Paul in 1989, and he retired with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in 1993. He is a five-time Super Bowl champion as a strength and conditioning coach, last winning the championship with the New York Giants in 2012. He also served as the assistant strength and conditioning coach for the New England Patriots from 2000 to 2004.

The Cowboys canceled practice and media availabilities Tuesday after a non-coronavirus emergency occurred. The Frisco County fire department said that a patient was transported to the hospital after around 7:30 a.m.