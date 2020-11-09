Choose your spring 2021 class schedule based on your go-to mask

The Daily Orange is a nonprofit newsroom that receives no funding from Syracuse University. Consider donating today to support our mission.

The Daily Orange Culture staff has compiled a list of courses available for the spring semester that are as unique as the masks students wear on campus.

Before registration begins Dec. 7, here are some recommendations of classes to take based on your go-to mask:

N95 mask

PHP 401 – Epidemiology

N95 masks are typically worn by people in the healthcare industry. If you like N95 masks, why not take a class that teaches you about the ins and outs of epidemics? Students enrolled in this course learn about the distribution and control of disease.

PHP 219 – Human Health & Disease

If you’re a habitual N95-wearer, you’ve probably been listening to every word the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has said over the last few months. If you want to expand your knowledge of disease prevention even further, this is a must-take course that focuses on preventable illnesses and the goals of public health in disease prevention.

BIO 448 – Evolutionary Medicine

N95 masks are game-changing medical devices that are made to block up to 95% of small particles. BIO 448 focuses on the evolution of methods to prevent and treat human diseases.

Surgical mask

MAT 121 – Probability and Statistics for the Liberal Arts

Although a math class may be mandatory — just like face coverings — you can still rock the simple medical mask in MAT 121. In this course, you learn data and reasoning along with basic statistics.

PSY 205 – Foundations of Human Behavior

Now that wearing a surgical mask has become a part of your daily routine and a fundamental part of life, try taking PSY 205 to study fundamental aspects of human behavior. This psychology course also covers human relationships and self-understanding.

AST 104 – Stars, Galaxies & Universe

Surgical masks are a go-to face covering, and AST 104 is a go-to class for those of you who need to get that science credit but don’t want to take the traditional biology or chemistry course. In AST 104, you will explore the history and inner workings of the solar system.

High-end mask

FIN 301 – Essentials of Finance

If you want to continue adding high-end and designer masks to your collection, you may want to spend some time taking FIN 301. In this finance class, you’ll learn about topics such as capital budgeting techniques and the time value of money.

IST 486 – Social Media in the Organization

If fancy masks have become a part of your personal brand, IST 486 is the class for you. The course will teach you how to manage your social media technologies and will inform you of how to analyze your platforms to make your business or personal brand succeed.

FAS 336 – History of Fashion Design II: Contemporary Trends

The fashion industry is a complex and expanding industry that’s grappling with issues such as environmental sustainability and workers’ rights. With FAS 336, you can take an in-depth look at the industry behind the mask you’re wearing.

Hand-sewn mask

GEO 215 – Global Environmental Change

You may have decided to wear a reusable cloth mask to reduce your environmental impact. To learn more about the environment, consider taking GEO 215, which covers topics such as the patterns and social consequences of environmental change.

FAS 104 – Fundamentals of Fashion Design

If wearing a hand-sewn mask has piqued your interest in other elements of fashion, taking FAS 104 can help you learn more about fashion design. The course covers the fundamental principles of fashion design and provides an introduction to fashion design processes and production techniques.

EDI 354 – Professional Practice for Designers

Want to transform your hand-sewn masks into a business? Try taking EDI 354, which covers everything you need to know about organization and management skills for professional designers.

Bandana

FST 202 – Agroecology

Bandanas are a staple of farm wear, so embrace your inner farmer with FST 202, which will look into the food production system and topics including soil fertility, nutrient cycling and socioeconomic and policy-related elements of agriculture.

GEO 358 – Animals and Society

If you wore a bandana as a mask on Halloween to look like a cowboy, then GEO 358 may be for you! The class gives a further look into the relationships between people and animals.

PED 289 – Backpacking

Maybe you wear a bandana as a face covering because you love the outdoors and wearing one reminds you of adventures in the wilderness. If you take PED 289, class time can double as an opportunity to explore the great outdoors. The class, which includes both course study and field experience, focuses on developing skill and knowledge to enjoy the outdoors. PED 289 does not require any experience in camping or hiking.

Athletic mask

EXE 295 – Introduction to Exercise Science

There is no better time or place to wear your athletic mask than the gym. By taking EXE 295, you can learn about what makes humans move and athletes succeed through motor physiology and sports psychology.

PED 226 – Bootcamp Fitness

An athletic mask is well-suited for PED 226, a full-body workout class that combines cardio and strength training. The class challenges students to improve their strength, flexibility and balance.

PED 201 – Beginning Yoga

If you’re anticipating a heavy course load next semester and need something to help you destress, then PED 201 is the class you’ve been looking for. This class is an introduction to yoga postures, breathing and meditation with a specific focus on the Iyengar style of yoga.

Registration dates

Nov. 6

-Spring 2021 schedule of courses became available

Nov. 16

-Shopping cart becomes available

Dec. 7

-Spring 2021 registration begins for graduate students

Dec. 8

-Spring 2021 registration begins for undergraduate students

Jan. 25 through Monday, Feb. 1

-Late registration and schedule adjustment