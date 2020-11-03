Chancellor Syverud announces 2020-21 Council on Diversity and Inclusion

The Daily Orange is a nonprofit newsroom that receives no funding from Syracuse University. Consider donating today to support our mission.

Syracuse University Chancellor Kent Syverud on Tuesday announced the 2020-21 members of the Council on Diversity and Inclusion, a group that provides feedback about the campus climate.

The council co-chairs will be Paula Possenti-Perez, the director for the Center for Disability Resources, and Craig Tucker, the director of the Arthur O. Eve Higher Education Opportunity Program, according to an SU News release.

This year’s council will also feature four students and faculty and staff from a variety of teaching backgrounds and university offices, including SU’s accessibility offices, LGBT Resource Center and Hendricks Chapel.

The Council on Diversity and Inclusion was one of the first recommendations from the Chancellor’s Workgroup on Diversity and Inclusion that SU implemented. The working group, which was tasked with developing solutions for creating a more diverse and inclusive campus culture at SU, was announced in fall 2015 and issued its first recommendations in March 2016.

Advertisement

“The members of the Council on Diversity and Inclusion provide insight, perspective and experience as we work to further build a more welcoming campus,” Syverud said.