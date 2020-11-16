Babers: No new COVID-19 cases in football program ahead of Louisville game

The Daily Orange is a nonprofit newsroom that receives no funding from Syracuse University. Consider donating today to support our mission.

There have been no new positive COVID-19 cases among players and staff within SU’s football program, head coach Dino Babers said in his weekly press conference on Monday.

Babers said 160 athletes and personnel were tested “just the other day” and all came back negative. Syracuse tests three times per week, adhering to the Atlantic Coast Conference’s guidelines, so it’ll undergo two more rounds before Friday night’s game against Louisville.

There have been no known positive cases since the football team returned to campus in July for workouts, but Syracuse Athletics doesn’t publicly release COVID-19 test results. One testing-related hiccup came when Syracuse’s game against Georgia Tech was delayed for about 30 minutes to retest three Syracuse personnel with inconclusive results. They were later confirmed negative.

On Sunday, SU paused all basketball-related activities after head coach Jim Boeheim and another member of the men’s basketball program tested positive for COVID-19. The news comes as the virus is raging on at record levels on Syracuse’s campus, in Onondaga County and the United States.

When asked if he’s spoken with Boeheim since Sunday, Babers elected to keep that private.

“But I’ll tell you what, that guy is in better shape than a lot of people have any clue,” Babers said. “So when he says he’s at home resting, and he’s going to whoop tail and be back here in a little bit, there’s no doubt in my mind that’s exactly what’s going to happen. I’m not going to doubt it.”

Since the summer, Babers has praised his program’s handling of the pandemic, often saying he’d put SU’s protocols and results up against that of anyone else in the nation. He said Monday his players are probably tired of him reminding them to be safe.

Babers didn’t loosen his messaging during Syracuse’s bye week, as he said he’s seen other teams have clusters pop up during off weeks.

“We’ve been in their ears that this is the time you have to do your due diligence and cross your t’s and dot your i’s,” Babers said. “Hopefully it works out.”

Previewing Louisville

COVID-19 has affected Louisville’s football team more recently and more directly than Syracuse’s. Head coach Scott Satterfield confirmed some of the nine players unavailable for its Oct. 31 matchup with Virginia Tech were out due to COVID-19-related issues. Days later, Louisville put the program on pause for an increase in cases.

Its game against Virginia was postponed to Nov. 14. In a 31-17 loss, Cardinals were without star receiver Tutu Atwell and leading rusher Javian Hawkins, though it’s unknown if either was related to COVID-19.

Satterfield said Monday that Atwell is dealing with an undisclosed injury and is listed as questionable for the SU game. Hawkins, however, announced Monday he’s opting out of the remainder of the 2020 season to prepare for the NFL Draft.

Babers still praised Satterfield’s ability to make the most of his personnel, calling the Cardinals’ offense “so explosive.”





The asterisk season

The five years Babers has been at Syracuse have been a blessing, he said, but he’d like this one to come with a COVID-19-branded asterisk.

“Obviously, based off this fifth year, I’d like to have an asterisk by it,” Babers said. “But I understand, I understand there’s not going to be an asterisk. But it’s been different. There’s no doubt that 2020’s been a different year, and something that you need to grow and learn from. And that’s exactly the way I’m taking it.”

Like every program, Syracuse adjusted to the cancellation of spring practice and maneuvered through COVID-19 protocols in the summer. But injuries and opt outs at key spots have hurt Syracuse much more than other programs.

The supposed “asterisk” may have more to do with how Syracuse handles things going forward than how Babers cares to be perceived in central New York. Last year, when the Orange stumbled to a 4-8 season, SU hired two new coordinators in Tony White and Sterlin Gilbert. Babers’ tone Monday suggested similar changes are unlikely.

“The one thing you always want to be is fair,” Babers said. “Did people really have a fair opportunity to show what they can or cannot do. I think this year is one of those years you put an asterisk by and move on.”