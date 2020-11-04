4-goal 1st period fuels Syracuse’s 7-1 win over RIT

The Daily Orange is a nonprofit newsroom that receives no funding from Syracuse University. Consider donating today to support our mission.

Two minutes into Syracuse’s first league game of the season, Lauren Bellefontaine fired a shot from the faceoff circle straight into the curve of Jessica Digirolamo’s stick. Down two players after cross-checking and tripping penalties plagued Rochester Institute of Technology early, the Tigers clouded a clear path to the net as Digirolamo took a shot that rebounded off of goalie Jessi O’Leary’s right pad. Off the rebound from Digirolamo, Emma Polaski tapped the puck past O’Leary for Syracuse’s first goal of the night.

A four-goal first period fueled Syracuse’s (1-2, 1-0 College Hockey America) victory against RIT (0-1), its first of the season and in conference play. Friday evening, Syracuse pulled out a 7-1 win, making up for its lack of explosive offense last weekend when they were swept by Colgate in a two-game series.

“Last weekend, those kids had played at this tempo in Colgate, a deeper team and more skilled. So we had to be on our guard last weekend,” head coach Paul Flanagan said. “That helped prepare us and help set us up for this weekend.”

Four minutes after Polaski’s opening goal, Bellefontaine struck again. The Orange pressured the RIT net as Polaski dumped the puck behind the net to Abby Moloughney. Crossing the net, she forced RIT’s goalie to dive left as she passed to Bellefontaine who sniped the puck past the crease and into the net for Syracuse’s second goal of the night.

Nine minutes later, RIT was caught in a switch as Brynn Koocher navigated the neutral zone and passed the puck to Victoria Klimek, who scored SU’s third. RIT struggled to gain control of the puck in the Syracuse zone for the first period, totalling only three shots on goal compared to the Orange’s 12 during that frame.

Late in the first period, Moloughney was guarded closely by two defenders, but still collected the rebound from a Bellefontaine shot. Unassisted, Moloughney gave Syracuse a lead, one that it wouldn’t relinquish. A week ago, Syracuse led 2-0 and conceded three times in the final 10 minutes, losing 3-2 to the Raiders in overtime. Friday, behind Allison Small’s 15 saves, the Orange made sure not to repeat prior mistakes.

Syracuse did relax to start the second period, though, as RIT earned its first shot on goal on its first possession. An early breakaway by RIT defender Ellie Larson led to a blocked shot rebound to Syracuse’s Polaski. Larson cross-checked Polaski into the boards, and Syracuse was on the power play.

Reeling from the first period moment, the Orange struck again on one of three power play goals of the night. As O’Leary navigated traffic, Polaski found the rebounded puck and tapped it between the goalies blade and the crease for her second goal of the game.

Immediately following Syracuse’s fifth goal, RIT gained possession and dumped the puck into the Syracuse zone. Tori Haywood picked up the puck behind the net, finding Carrissa Hlywa, who eyed the open right side of Syracuse’s net and scored RIT’s first goal of the game.

“I give RIT credit because they kept coming at us,” Flanagan said. “The second period was very even statistically scored shots.”





The Tigers found momentum after matching the Orange’s offense in the second period. Syracuse gave RIT another scoring opportunity after an early third period cross check landed Tatum White in the penalty box.

The Orange and the Tigers kept the penalty box warm with nine total penalties throughout the third period. Flanagan attributed the sloppy play to dullness on the bench and lack of aggression on odd-man rushes.

With four minutes remaining in the game, Rayla Clemons — who scored twice against Colgate last week — found Sarah Thompson, who scored Syracuse’s sixth goal of the night, before Abigail Schauer sealed the Orange’s victory with a seventh. The Orange finished the game with 34 total shots on goal.

“You know, sometimes you get up like that early. And you just kind of kick back a little bit, I think the kids don’t recognize it, and maybe (they’re) trying to do a little bit too much,” Flanagan said. “Once we regrouped after the second intermission, I thought the kids beared down and did a good job.”