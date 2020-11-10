2022 5-star guard Dior Johnson decommits from Syracuse

The Daily Orange is a nonprofit newsroom that receives no funding from Syracuse University. Consider donating today to support our mission.

Five-star Class of 2022 point guard Dior Johnson has decommitted from Syracuse and reopened his recruiting process, he announced Tuesday evening via Twitter.

Johnson, who committed to Syracuse on Feb. 7, had reportedly considered reclassifying to 2021 over the summer. He was the Orange’s best commit since Carmelo Anthony, who helped lead SU to the national championship in 2003. The decision to part ways was mutual between Johnson and the Syracuse coaching staff, according to Syracuse.com.

He spent his sophomore season at Mayfair (Calif.) High School — where he averaged 23.3 points and 4.9 assists per game — before transferring to Oak Hill Academy for his junior year. Johnson suffered a stress fracture in his foot, left the program and has since transferred to Corona Centennial (Calif.) High School, according to Syracuse.com.

Johnson, who’s 6-foot-3, 180 pounds and the No. 5-overall prospect in his class, was the Orange’s only commit so far in the Class of 2022.