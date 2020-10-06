Many students bring emotional support animals with them to Syracuse to live together. These relationships can provide benefits to students with their overall mental health, especially because college can be an extremely rough, rapidly changing environment.

The Office of Disability Services provides applications for students who want to live with emotional support animals in university housing. Students who rely on emotional support animals said students should only apply if they need a pet for their health.

Emotional support animals provide students with a sense of comfort throughout an uncertain, and oftentimes unpredictable, college lifestyle.