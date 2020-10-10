University Union to stream “The Grandmaster” with WeMedia Lab

The Daily Orange is a nonprofit newsroom that receives no funding from Syracuse University. Consider donating today to support our mission.

University Union is holding a virtual screening of “The Grandmaster” this weekend in partnership with WeMedia Lab.

The film will be available to stream Saturday until Monday at 11:59 p.m. and is free for Syracuse University and SUNY-ESF students, faculty and staff.

“The Grandmaster” is a Hong Kong-Chinese film that follows the life of Ip Man, a martial artist in the Wing Chun style of Kung Fu. Directed by Wong Kar-wai, the film features performances from Zhang Ziyi and Tony Leung Chiu-wai.

Founded in 2019, WeMedia Lab is a media team of SU students that creates the content of the university’s WeChat and Weibo platforms and holds activities to promote cultural exchanges, UU said in a press release.

UU and WeMedia Lab will post the link to “The Grandmaster” on their social media pages. Students, faculty and staff can request accommodations by contacting UU Vice President Alexa Powers at uuvicepresident@gmail.com.