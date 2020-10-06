University Union cancels in-person cinemas screenings until future notice

The Daily Orange is a nonprofit newsroom that receives no funding from Syracuse University. Consider donating today to support our mission.

University Union has canceled all remaining in-person Cinemas screenings until further notice.

The announcement follows Syracuse University’s cancellation of all in-person student organization activities as a result of a cluster of COVID-19 cases among students. SU had identified as many as 45 new cases related to the cluster as of Tuesday evening and is expecting to find more in the coming days, Vice Chancellor Mike Haynie said in an SU News release.

So far, UU has held five in-person screenings, including “Just Mercy” and “Parasite” at Gifford Auditorium in Huntington Beard Crouse Hall on Thursday, Friday and Saturday nights as part of its fall 2020 Cinemas schedule.

UU said in a press release that it will still show films like “Scoob!,” “The Invisible Man,” “The Hunt” and “The King of Staten Island” virtually and will also post updates about future in-person screenings on social media.