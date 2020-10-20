Timothée Chalamet launches the next step of his career in ‘Dune’

The Daily Orange is a nonprofit newsroom that receives no funding from Syracuse University. Consider donating today to support our mission.

Many people are ecstatic about the release of the epic science fiction film “Dune.” For some, it’s the mixed appreciation for the iconic novel by author Frank Herbert and the brilliance of director Denis Villeneuve. His critically acclaimed films such as “Arrival,” and “Blade Runner 2049” had viewers on the edge of their seats, so there are high expectations for his upcoming film.

Granted, the bar set for the film is not only centralized around the talented Villeneuve per se, but rather his superstar, lead role, Timothée Chalamet.

Villeneuve expressed his initial favor of Chalamet for the role in a GQ profile, claiming that he is the “one being on this planet that would be able to play Paul Altreides in ‘Dune.’” This praise from the director is common for Chalamet, being one of the most prominent young actors in recent years.

Chalamet has the ability to use characterization within his respected role and incorporate his own, as director Greta Gerwig puts it, “T.C. touch.” This “T.C. touch” comes from the sensuality he brings to his roles through serious commitment toward his craft. Through this, I undoubtedly agree with Villeneuve, in regards to Chalamet’s fit for the role.

The book-based film “Dune,” originally set to be released on Dec. 18, was unsurprisingly pushed back amid the COVID-19 pandemic. The motion picture is now set to be released Oct. 1 of next year, Warner Bros. announced earlier this month.

Chalamet is adored and respected by many for his multiple roles in the independent film circuit and award-winning films such as “Call Me by Your Name,” “Beautiful Boy” and “Lady Bird.” While Chalamet can be compared to many former young Hollywood actors, his acting in low-budget films with clear visions and genius screenplays set him apart from his predecessors.

In the 2018 film, “Beautiful Boy,” Chalamet and renowned co-star, Steve Carell, received many accolades for the extremely authentic portrayal of the effects of drug abuse, both to the abuser and their family. Chalamet’s ability to replicate the emotions that Nic Sheff expressed in his memoir “Tweak” justifiably expresses his professionalism and subtle yet brilliant tactics that keep him a heartthrob for many.

Chalamet credits his instinctively and naturalistic methods of acting to his drama high school and said in the BAFTA Guru interview that honesty and being as open of a book as possible is the biggest takeaway from attending LaGuardia High School, located in Manhattan.

Will Chalamet live up to the bar he has set by moving on to his first lead role in a blockbuster film? I believe it without a doubt.