Syracuse wins 1st game this season 1-0 over Miami

Jenna Tivnan snuck int0 the middle of the box as Lindsey Brick’s corner kick in the 31st minute soared in. She rose up, headed the ball and booked for the top portion of the net.

The space left between the crossbar and Miami goaltender Tyler Speaks outstretched hand was about the width of a soccer ball. Tivnan’s header slipped conveniently between that gap and proved to be the only goal of the contest.

Syracuse (1-6, 1-6 Atlantic Coast Conference) captured its first win of the season, a 1-0 shutout at Miami (0-8, 0-7 ACC), breaking a 10-game losing streak dating back to last season. The victory is Nicky Adams’ first on the road as head coach of the Orange after taking over prior to the 2019 season.

Syracuse dominated play in the first half, putting nine shots on Miami Speaks as well as three corners, one of which turned into the game-deciding goal from Tivnan. The Orange would finish with 12 total shots, the most they’ve put together in a single game this season.

But equally as impressive was the play in Syracuse’s defensive half. Keeper Lysianne Proulx wasn’t active for most of the night, with Miami registering ten total shots but just three on goal. Prior to Thursday, the fewest shots on goal Syracuse had given up was eight in its loss to Louisville.

Alina Miagkova was active on the defensive end, shutting down breaks from Miami’s offense for most of the night. In her first start in three games, she played a key role in minimizing the opposition, something Syracuse has struggled mightily to do in 2020.

While Miami held the advantage in second half shots, much of the play was in its own half, and the Hurricanes never forced Proulx to make an outstanding save. The opportunities they did get were typically snuffed out as they approached the box – a trend not generally seen out of the Orange defense, which has allowed teams to back them into the box in previous games.

Tivnan’s goal was the first of her collegiate career, and the junior defender has now started all 35 games she’s appeared in at SU. Her game-winning goal proved the difference for Syracuse in its first win away to Miami since 2014.

After failing to score a goal in its first five games, Syracuse has now found the back of the net in consecutive contests. Tivnan and Meghan Root are the lone goal-scorers for the Orange this season.

The Orange come back home to wrap up the regular season on Sunday when they square off against Virginia (6-2-1, 4-2-1) at the SU Soccer Stadium.