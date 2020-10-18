Syracuse University senior showcases film at Chelsea Film Festival

The Daily Orange is a nonprofit newsroom that receives no funding from Syracuse University. Consider donating today to support our mission.

Syracuse University senior Jordan Cody Brandon’s interest in film began during his time at Rectory School, a boarding school in Connecticut. Brandon produced a film to encourage alumni to donate money for more scholarships and a bigger gymnasium at the school.

The film raised $5.5 million of donations from alumni.

“I just saw that films can be powerful, and I kind of just fell in love with it,” Brandon said.

Years later, Brandon’s film “1 Block” aired in the Chelsea Film Festival of New York, which ran from Thursday through Sunday. The film, featuring Portuguese actor José Castelo-Branco, highlights racism that happens late at night in New York City, Brandon said.

In addition to “1 Block,” Brandon has directed and produced original films, such as “Fashion Bang,” “Location! Location! Location!” and “Buckaroo’s Late Night Snack.”

Brandon transferred from Sarah Lawrence College to Syracuse University after his sophomore year to achieve a better overall social experience, he said. He was drawn to the competitive atmosphere in the Newhouse School of Public Communications and the collaborativeness of SU as a whole.

“Being a Syracuse University student opens you up to a lot of opportunities,” Brandon said.

Before transferring, Brandon spoke to Joseph Comstock, an adjunct instructor who teaches a directing course in Newhouse, and became convinced that the school was the place for him. When he came to SU in the fall, he immediately requested to be put in Comstock’s class, even though it was a 400-level class.

In 2019, Brandon got an internship with the media corporation Hearst Communications, which offered him a role as an intern and in-house production assistant. Hearst Corporation is known for owning brands such as Cosmopolitan and Harper’s Bazaar.

Brandon has also done work in front of the camera. He was in a sketch on Saturday Night Live where he played beer pong with Lin Manuel Miranda in 2016 and was in a lie-detector skit which was picked up by Buzzfeed.

Heather DiPietro, a former executive producer at New York Production services, had Brandon as an intern in spring and summer 2017 and fall 2018.

“He definitely comes in every day like the most cheerful person ever,” DiPietro said. “It’s important because, in this industry, there are long and rough days. You always need one of those people on set to just keep it going.”

At SU, Brandon has been involved with organizations such as CitrusTV, Ottonomous Productions and a variety of student-run short films. One of his projects featured local restaurants and aired as a special on CitrusTV.

Sean Andersen, former president of Ottonomous Productions, said that Brandon’s strengths reside in knowing how to frame shots, work lighting and communicate with cast members and acting as a leader while on set.

As for the future, Brandon aspires to live in a major media market like New York City, where he currently resides, or Los Angeles, where he can work at the forefront of media and trends at a big brand name company.

“Ultimately, people aren’t going to make my life happen for me,” Brandon said. “I have to be my own pilot in life and make sure that this plane is flying towards greatness.”