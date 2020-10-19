SU’s online classes aren’t accessible, big tech funds local election

We invite you to hear directly from our reporters about the stories that drive our Syracuse community on The Daily Orange Podcast, hosted by Moriah Humiston. Subscribe now to get our newest edition every Tuesday morning.

In this episode of The Daily Orange Podcast, Moriah Humiston interviews Asst. News Editor Michael Sessa to discuss how Syracuse University has not provided accommodations to some students with disabilities for online classes.

Humiston also brings News Editor Chris Hippensteel to speak about how a foundation connected to Mark Zuckerberg funded The Onondaga County Board of Elections. And Contributing Writer Mary Rand talks about a snail-breeding program at SUNY-ESF that aims to restore the Chittenango ovate amber population.

