SU’s spiraling 2020 season continues with 38-21 loss to undefeated Liberty

The Daily Orange is a nonprofit newsroom that receives no funding from Syracuse University. Consider donating today to support our mission.

After 30 minutes of football, Liberty had nearly quintupled Syracuse’s rushing yards. Its offensive line cleared gaping holes for Flames runners, leading to first-half touchdowns of 75 and 57 yards.

Though two turnovers prevented Liberty from blowing Syracuse out in the first half, LU out-gained Syracuse on the ground 253 to 42 in the first half and 341 to 97 overall. In the second half, the only thing that changed was Liberty’s running dominance opened up its play-action game. Liberty scored four of its five touchdowns on the ground and finished with 7.4 yards per carry againt Syracuse’s depleted defense.

Even with a myriad of injuries mounting, Syracuse’s (1-4, 1-3 Atlantic Coast) loss to Liberty (5-0) — which fully joined the FBS just last year — represents the low point of Dino Babers’ coaching era. The 38-21 defeat stains the reputation of a program that just two years ago won 10 games and a bowl game. It’s their first home nonconference defeat since 2017, and Liberty’s first win against an ACC team. After getting trampled by the Flames, falling for the second-straight game in a rapidly sinking season, Syracuse enters a matchup against Clemson, winners of two of the last three National Championships, as one of the Power Five’s worst teams.

The Flames strutted into the Carrier Dome like they belonged. During warmups, quarterback Malik Willis bobbed his head and danced to G Herbo’s “Who Run It,” slapped hands with his coaches and teammates. Liberty entered the game as 3.5-point favorites, coming off four-straight victories and facing a Syracuse team without starting QB Tommy DeVito, running back Jawhar Jordan and lineman Dakota Davis, among others.

Advertisement

After both teams traded three-and-outs to begin the game, Rex Culpepper (19-for-40, 211 yards, three touchdowns and an interception) engineered a 61-yard touchdown drive. But then Liberty running back Shedro Louis responded with an 71-yard rush up the gut, tearing down the field untouched.

For Louis’s first score, freshman safety Robert Hanna took a poor angle in the second level, but Louis had already gotten downhill by that point. SU’s inexperience — the Orange started five freshmen on defense — was apparent from the start.

On Liberty’s next drive, it went 88 yards on 11 plays, almost all of which were runs or bubble screens. Syracuse’s young defense showed little resistance and fell behind 14-7.

Culpepper, in his first start since beating testicular cancer, flashed at times. Syracuse didn’t appear to tweak its offense for him, and he made all the throws DeVito has been asked to attempt. He finished with 172 yards and two touchdowns on 10 carries.

“You’re always going to have wrinkles, you’re going to have wrinkles to try to move the football,” Babers said earlier in the week. “But as far as what we change and what we do, we shouldn’t be drastically changing what we do with Rex behind center.”

Culpepper’s second touchdown of the game came on a misdirection play where he found tight end Aaron Hackett in the flat after he motioned across the formation. That score knotted the game at 14 all.

Two Liberty turnovers — a muffed punt and a Willis fumble at the goal line — kept Syracuse in the game on the scoreboard, but only temporarily. Another Louis touchdown, this one for 57 yards, but Liberty back on top.

All game, Syracuse struggled to stop Liberty’s read-option attack. The threat of Willis tucking and running drew attention away from the middle, and opened creases for the Flames’ tailbacks led by Louis, who finished with 170 yards on 10 carries. It’s the second consecutive week the Orange struggled defending the run, as against Duke, Syracuse allowed 363 rushing yards and two Blue Devils backs eclipsed 150 yards. The defense has allowed at least 275 rushing yards in three-straight games.

Syracuse’s 3-3-5 formation was once promising. It contained high-powered offenses North Carolina and Pittsburgh. SU forced 14 turnovers in its first four contests, the most in the FBS. But now, the unit’s decimated. Its best player, Andre Cisco, is heading to the NFL Draft. His sidekick, ballhawk Trill Williams, only played in the second half due to a reported injury. Safety Eric Coley and linebacker Steve Linton also missed the game.

Three unanswered touchdowns, two of which came on runs, opened Liberty’s lead to 35-14 late in the third quarter. After making one tackle for loss, he jumped up and banged his chest. But Williams’ energy couldn’t jolt a defense that continued to get gashed by runs up the middle.

A third-quarter toss down the right sideline to Taj Harris would’ve brought Syracuse back within two scores, but it slipped through his hands. After Syracuse punted, he threw his mask to the ground on the sideline, and an assistant coach hugged him while trying to calm him down.

Later, Culpepper found Anthony Queeley in the back left corner of the endzone for his third touchdown pass of the game — and Queeley’s first of his career — but it only made the score 35-21. A play-action strike to Johnny Huntley and a 10-yard read-option keeper from Willis set up a field goal, extending Liberty’s lead against a team that shut it out last year.