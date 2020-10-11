Syracuse shutout in 1-0 loss at Notre Dame

The Daily Orange is a nonprofit newsroom that receives no funding from Syracuse University. Consider donating today to support our mission.

After Aiden McFadden’s double-pick, Jack Lynn sprinted up from the left post with a clear shooting lane. He trapped Paddy Burns’ corner kick without a Syracuse defender around him, spun left and sent Notre Dame’s first set piece toward the right corner.

As the shot curved in, Noah Singelmann, one of SU’s defenders caught in McFadden’s pick, stuck his right foot out in recovery. Goalie Christian Miesch sprawled toward the right corner, but Lynn’s shot sunk into the mesh, giving the Fighting Irish the lead just six minutes into the game.

“It’s a clever play and therefore created space for their best-attacking player to score,” Syracuse head coach Ian McIntyre said after the game. “We’re playing behind, we’re chasing the game after that.”

Notre Dame’s fourth goal of the 2020 season on a set piece built a one-goal lead that Syracuse never overcame. The Orange controlled possession for most of the first half but never converted on attacks. And when pace picked up in the final 45 minutes, with four combined yellow cards from SU and the Fighting Irish amid numerous fouls, SU (0-2, 0-2 Atlantic Coast) failed to capitalize on opportunities in the final third. The Orange lost their second straight game to open the season, falling 1-0 to Notre Dame (2-2, 1-1) Sunday in South Bend, Indiana.

“I think this is the second game where we’re gonna be disappointed that we don’t get anything from this game,” McIntyre said.

Even with the loss, Sunday’s game was a return to normalcy for Syracuse. It was the first game on its schedule not canceled or altered due to a positive coronavirus test within the program. The team’s games against Virginia and Navy had already been erased. The new season-opener against Pitt was pushed back three days to give the Orange a week of training after their return, but the season-long threat of COVID-19 cases and contact tracing still loomed.

But when Syracuse jogged out to the field for the opening kick against the No. 2 Panthers, the season-opener contained an SU lineup filled with inexperience and defined by lack of finishing. Both centerbacks made their first career starts, forward Luther Archimede was sent off early in overtime after a red card and the Orange were without Amferny Sinclair. Despite SU’s loss after 110 minutes, there were flashes of potential, flashes of a group that was hindered by two weeks without team practices but nearly found a way to upset Pitt.

Five days later, that progress continued against Notre Dame. Syracuse controlled possession for most of the first half, even after allowing the early goal to Lynn. Manel Busquets, who started in place of the suspended Archimede, generated SU’s first shot on goal by streaking in on an attack that was knocked aside by Notre Dame keeper Keagan McLaughlin. Alongside him in the front three was Deandre Kerr, making just his second collegiate start.

With 25 minutes left in the opening half, Busquets, a transfer from Duquesne, created another opportunity when he was tripped up down the right wing and drew a free kick. Hilli Goldhar’s set piece was headed behind for a corner, and he played a short pass on the ensuing sequence to midfielder Julio Fulcar. The sequence continued with a rotation to Singelmann, who directed a shot toward the left side of the net, but the Orange couldn’t connect cleanly on the header. It was the same lack of finishing that derailed Syracuse in its season-opener.

“I thought we had some good moments in the game, we just probably didn’t test the goalkeeper enough,” McIntyre said.

Notre Dame, in turn, generated chances on counter attacks that drew set pieces. On another Burns corner in the first half, four Notre Dame players crowded together in the center of the box with just over 33 minutes left. As Burns’ left foot connected with the ball, they scattered, but the cross sailed out of bounds on the opposite sideline.

Even with Syracuse’s control, the Orange didn’t generate a shot on goal until Busquets’ and finished with just four shots on goal total — three less than it generated Tuesday against the Panthers in regulation. Goldhar and Notre Dame’s Burns, McFadden and Michael Pellegrino all received yellow cards after halftime, as the game became choppy and lost the flow it should’ve had, McIntyre said.

But Syracuse continued pressing the Fighting Irish and earned multiple chances in the final minutes for the equalizer. A Simon Triantafillou cross wasn’t finished by Fulcar, who sailed his shot high. A free kick from Goldhar ended up on Kerr’s foot after SU won the initial header, but he couldn’t curl his shot in. And a header from defender Abdi Salim, who slipped toward the goal with 34 seconds left, was sent directly into McLaughlin’s hands.

“It’s a real steep learning curve, you’re playing in the ACC against good teams,” McIntyre said. “There’s a very fine margin between winning and losing at this level.”

The Notre Dame keeper sailed his final clear, and Syracuse’s final chance, deep into the Orange’s end. Syracuse players thrust their hands on their hips and swung their arms when they couldn’t regain possession, and two defenders raced to surround Lynn in the corner.

But Lynn turned his back and fought off the pair of defenders, waiting for the clock to run out. He didn’t need to score again, or even create another opportunity. His goal earlier had been enough.