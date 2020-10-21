Syracuse rises to No. 12 after back-to-back wins against Boston College

The Daily Orange is a nonprofit newsroom that receives no funding from Syracuse University. Consider donating today to support our mission.

After consecutive straight-set wins against Boston College this past weekend, Syracuse rose two spots to No. 12 in this week’s American Volleyball Coaches Association poll.

Three of the four teams the Orange played this season are also represented on the American Volleyball Coaches Association list, with Pittsburg at No. 10, Louisville at No. 6 and Notre Dame at No. 5. Texas, Baylor, Kentucky and Florida have remained at the top four spots the entire year, with the Longhorns on top.

The ranking came just a day after libero Lauren Hogan was named Atlantic Coast Conference rookie of the week and middle blocker Marina Markova was named ACC player of the week. Hogan had 37 digs against Boston College, and the freshman leads the ACC in digs with 139. Markova had 26 kills, two aces and seven blocks on the weekend, too.

Syracuse was ranked in the American Volleyball Coaches Association during all four weeks of its shortened fall schedule, which ended Saturday. Its highest ranking came in week one when they earned the No. 5 spot after defeating three-peat ACC champions Pittsburg in consecutive games. The Orange’s rankings then dropped to No. 8 and No. 14 when they lost four consecutive games against Notre Dame and Louisville. After its two wins against Boston College, SU finished the year at .500.