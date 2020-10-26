The Daily Orange is a nonprofit newsroom that receives no funding from Syracuse University. Consider donating today to support our mission.

Earlier this month, Gov. Andrew Cuomo extended eligibility for the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program to include some college students. Nearly 75,000 low-income students at state schools and community colleges across New York state can now enroll in the program, commonly known as food stamps. The move is a much-needed investment in our future.

Low-income students at SUNY schools and community colleges were ineligible for SNAP benefits if they were enrolled at least part-time in a career and technical education program and didn’t meet certain qualifications, according to a press release from the governor’s office. Qualifications included working 20 hours a week or more.

New York state’s Office of Temporary and Disability Assistance determined that these students will now be eligible for SNAP, regardless of whether they meet the previous requirements. But the expansion doesn’t include Syracuse University students.

“We are limited by federal law and regulation regarding SNAP, and most students ages 18 through 49 who are enrolled in college or other institutions of higher education at least half-time are not eligible for SNAP benefits,” said Anthony Farmer, director of public information at the Office of Temporary and Disability Assistance.

Federal law doesn’t allow New York State to include SU students because the university is not a technical school or community college. At least SUNY and CUNY students will now be included.

Amalia Swan, the chief outreach officer at the Food Bank of Central New York, said the expansion is meaningful because of how difficult it was for college students to previously be eligible.

“This change in regulation is huge because the SNAP program for college students has a lot of special rules when you’re a student,” she said.

There are 9.5 million families in the United States who depend on SNAP. For those working to make ends meet, the expansion of SNAP eligibility to nearly 75,000 New York college students will be incredibly impactful.

“This will help those that are trying to gain skills to have jobs and, at the end of the day, be able to support their families,” Swan said. SNAP “plays a huge role in communities and in central New York,” beyond college students who are eligible, Swan said.

The expansion will also allow for a shorter application process, and students will not be required to work on average 20 hours a week, which Swan said was a difficult bar for students to meet.

“We have a lot of students who are attending technical training, and they couldn’t do 20 hours a week. There’s not enough work studies,” she said.

The expansion of SNAP to include these students could not be more timely, as the country is trying to get through the financial crisis of the pandemic. Food that can be purchased under SNAP includes breads, cereals, produce, meat and dairy products. The benefits don’t cover vitamins, medicine, pet food or food eaten in stores.

As an SU student, I wish SNAP benefits could be extended to help SU students. But I appreciate New York state working within its boundaries to include students at SUNY and CUNY schools. Any progress is good progress in ensuring food security to those who need it.

In the meantime, food pantries at SU work to serve students facing food insecurity. SU has two pantries, one in Hendricks Chapel and one at the Carriage House on South Campus. There’s no cost, just bring your SU or SUNY-ESF ID. Students can receive a prepackaged bag of food, fresh produce and even personal care items. The food pantries will continue operations despite any “pause” of in-person activities on campus.

For those interested in making a donation, SU’s food pantries are accepting financial donations through the Food Pantry Support Fund or the Syracuse Response Fund. Physical donations aren’t accepted at the moment due to COVID-19. Students can also donate their time by volunteering.

This expansion is a crucial move by the state to ensure that thousands of New York students can have access to nutritional foods to support themselves, their families and their future.

