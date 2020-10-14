Guest Column

SU Professor: A solemn thank you to those who helped Trevor Pierce
Emily Steinberger | Photo Editor
On my way home from campus early Tuesday evening, I came upon the scene of Trevor Pierce’s tragic accident. The ambulances screamed up Waverly Avenue behind me, so I did not stop. But I will never forget what I saw: a group of students — probably strangers — carrying Trevor to the side of the road and trying to make him comfortable.
To the students who helped Trevor: You were so very brave during a horrific and traumatic situation. You showed care and compassion to another member of our community. You made sure he was not alone at the end of his life.
I share sorrow with Trevor’s family, friends and classmates. May the actions of these kind students help bring them comfort.
Aileen Gallagher, ’99
Associate Professor, Magazine, News & Digital Journalism
Syracuse University
Published on October 14, 2020 at 9:33 pm