SPD identifies suspect in Westcott shooting

The Daily Orange is a nonprofit newsroom that receives no funding from Syracuse University. Consider donating today to support our mission.

The Syracuse Police Department has identified a 17-year-old suspect in a recent shooting in the Westcott neighborhood, the department announced Monday.

Stephen Phelps-Martans, 37, was shot on the 300 block of Westcott Street shortly before 2:45 p.m. Friday. He was transported in serious condition to Upstate University Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

The suspect has been charged with murder in the second degree, criminal possession of a weapon in the second degree and attempted robbery in the first degree, according to SPD. The suspect was taken into custody on the 2200 block of East Fayette Street without incident and was later detained at Hillbrook Detention Center.

SPD also sought the suspect in connection to a stabbing that occurred on the 100 block of Hope Avenue on Sept. 15. The suspect faces charges of assault in the first degree, robbery in the first degree, grand larceny in the fourth degree and criminal possession of a weapon in the fourth degree in relation to the stabbing.

Advertisement

Hours after Phelps-Martans was shot, Hakeem Philips, 31, was shot on the 2000 block of East Fayette Street and pronounced dead at Upstate University Hospital. The locations of the two shootings are a 10-minute walk apart. SPD has not yet identified a suspect in the shooting.